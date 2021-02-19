Civil Service Success Prepares Candidates for NYC Civil Services Exam with Comprehensive Classes

Press Releases Civil Service Success Press Release Share Blog

The civil service exam preparatory service offers offline and online classes to help candidates prepare for firefighter, police, and other NYS civil service exams.





In its around 60 years of operations, the company has successfully produced many civil servants. Applicants prepared by the organization have scored very highly in their civil service exams, reaching the top ranks. Their programs and classes have grown increasingly indispensable since the difficulty of the civil service exams has grown. They’ve also become more intense, but this heightened intensity has proven consistently successful.



The company provides preparation classes for various government jobs, such as the NYS Court Officer, NYC Sanitation Worker, NYC Firefighter, and Suffolk County Police Department exams. With new demands being placed on these departments, such as wildfires or heightened crime, the exams have become more intense. In response to this, the company has intensified its programs.



Regarding the intensity, a representative from the company said, “Civil servants are facing new challenges, such as wildfires for firefighters. These problems have fostered a greater emphasis on the knowledge and competence of civil servants, leading to stricter assessments. Since we’re committed to helping our applicants score highly and in the top ranks on these exams, we’ve also had to raise the intensity of our programs. While this is harder, we’ve produced far more competent and skilled civil servants.”



Civil Service Success has also adjusted to the issues presented by the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has forced many educational and tutoring institutions to shift to online learning, and Civil Service Success is no different. Since quarantine measures are relaxing, the company is providing both online and live study sessions and workshops.



Regarding the pandemic and new teaching environment, a representative said, “Online learning isn’t the ideal teaching environment. However, since the civil servants administering the exams have adapted, so do we. Our instructors have successfully transitioned to the new platform and continue to ensure that all their students ace their exams and top their batches.”



Civil Service Success provides tutoring services all over New York, including Nassau, Brooklyn, Suffolk County, Staten Island, Queens, and Westchester County. Those interested in preparing for the NYS Civil Service Exams with Civil Service Success can contact them on their website.



About the Company

Civil Service Success is a New York-based private institute that prepares civil service job aspirants with all the material they need to ace their examinations. Currently, the institute offers exam preparation for the Suffolk County Exam, NYC Sanitation Exam, NYS Court Officer Exam and NYC Firefighter Exam.



Contact

Web: https://www.civilservicesuccess.com/

Email: customerservice@civilservicesuccess.com

Phone: (631)-218-0889

Kathleen Whitfield

(631) 218-0889



https://www.civilservicesuccess.com/



