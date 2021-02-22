Patricia Beasley Joins the Law Firm of Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden as Partner

Press Releases Fuerst, Carrier & Odgen Press Release Share Blog

The law firm of Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden is pleased to announce that Patricia Manetsch Beasley has joined the firm as a partner.





Lake Charles, LA, February 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "We are excited to welcome Patricia to our firm," said Randy Fuerst, founding partner at Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden. "She is a calm and careful advocate, characteristics that make her a skilled and natural negotiator, representing the best interest of her clients while seeking solutions that will allow them to prosper."

Patricia focuses her practice on Family Law, Adoption Law, Criminal Defense, and Personal Injury. Her experience includes being an Assistant District Attorney for Calcasieu Parish and while there, she was promoted to manage the Domestic Violence Division. Patricia is admitted to practice law in all Louisiana state courts and in the U.S. District Western District of Louisiana. She has experience handling cases in Calcasieu Parish, Jefferson Davis Parish, Beauregard Parish, Allen Parish, Cameron Parish, Vernon Parish, Lafayette Parish, Vermillion Parish, and Rapides Parish. Passionate about leadership, she most recently served as the President of the Southwest Louisiana Bar Family Law Section. In 2018, Patricia co-founded the Women's section of the Southwest Bar Association. Patricia is also bilingual, allowing her to assist the growing number of Spanish-speaking clientele in Louisiana.

About Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden: Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden provide over 50 combined years of experience in all family law matters. They understand that this is an emotional time, which is why they take a team oriented, holistic approach designed to give their clients' case the attention they deserve and help them move forward with their lives.

