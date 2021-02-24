Press Releases Metro Safety Training Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Metro Safety Training: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Metro Safety is Offering First Aid Training Courses for Workers Across British Columbia with Canadian Red Cross as a Training Partner

As a training school, they provide various levels of occupational first aid courses as well as emergency first aid and standard first aid training, including CPR and AED recertification.





Metro Safety Training School offers a solution to these life-threatening concerns. Their training courses are designed to equip people with the knowledge and skills required to act in a calm and rational manner to take care of any emergencies swiftly. They have three levels of occupational first aid courses along with a renewal course for level 3.



Additionally, they have first aid courses in affiliation with the Canadian Red Cross, including emergency first aid and standard first aid, both of which include CPR-C. There are also separate training courses for CPR-C with AED and recertification for CPR-C, HCP and AED.



A spokesperson for the training school said, “Medical experts are rightfully applauded for saving lives. But we need to remember that we may not have a doctor or nurse at our home, workplace, or street in case of an emergency. We’re the designated heroes there and often we must act alone and fast.”



They added, “We believe that first aid courses should be taught across the board in all organisations since this is a matter of saving precious human lives. Our final goal is to work tirelessly until we’re sure that every home and workplace has at least one person who’s trained to administer first aid and CPR in a life-threatening situation.”



Metro Safety Training School also offers job-specific workplace safety courses such as fall protection training, confined space awareness training, forklift operator training, and courses on asbestos, lead and silica awareness.



Residents in and around British Columbia can get in touch with the school and register for these courses using the contact details below.



About the Company

Established in 2008, Metro Safety Training School is based in Coquitlam, BC. The training school has been providing the residents with the necessary safety training and certification. Metro Safety offers a huge range of occupational first aid courses and workspace safety programs. They aim to equip their students with the necessary skills and knowledge to deal with emergencies in a calm but swift manner.



Contact

Website: www.metrosafety.ca

E-mail: info@metrosafety.ca

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6 Canada

Phone: +1-604-521-4227 Coquitlam, Canada, February 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- According to statistics, about 150,000 people die every year in instances where they could’ve been saved with timely first aid measures. And certain reports by the Canadian Red Cross suggest that 1 in 3 households in Canada have no first aid training at all. Furthermore, 40 percent of Canadians claim that they’ve been in emergencies where first aid was required, but a very small percentage of these people were certified to perform first aid.Metro Safety Training School offers a solution to these life-threatening concerns. Their training courses are designed to equip people with the knowledge and skills required to act in a calm and rational manner to take care of any emergencies swiftly. They have three levels of occupational first aid courses along with a renewal course for level 3.Additionally, they have first aid courses in affiliation with the Canadian Red Cross, including emergency first aid and standard first aid, both of which include CPR-C. There are also separate training courses for CPR-C with AED and recertification for CPR-C, HCP and AED.A spokesperson for the training school said, “Medical experts are rightfully applauded for saving lives. But we need to remember that we may not have a doctor or nurse at our home, workplace, or street in case of an emergency. We’re the designated heroes there and often we must act alone and fast.”They added, “We believe that first aid courses should be taught across the board in all organisations since this is a matter of saving precious human lives. Our final goal is to work tirelessly until we’re sure that every home and workplace has at least one person who’s trained to administer first aid and CPR in a life-threatening situation.”Metro Safety Training School also offers job-specific workplace safety courses such as fall protection training, confined space awareness training, forklift operator training, and courses on asbestos, lead and silica awareness.Residents in and around British Columbia can get in touch with the school and register for these courses using the contact details below.About the CompanyEstablished in 2008, Metro Safety Training School is based in Coquitlam, BC. The training school has been providing the residents with the necessary safety training and certification. Metro Safety offers a huge range of occupational first aid courses and workspace safety programs. They aim to equip their students with the necessary skills and knowledge to deal with emergencies in a calm but swift manner.ContactWebsite: www.metrosafety.caE-mail: info@metrosafety.caAddress: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6 CanadaPhone: +1-604-521-4227 Contact Information Metro Safety Training

Jordan Fleischauer

604-521-4227



https://metrosafety.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metrosafetytraining/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metrosafetyca

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metrosafetytraining/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Metro Safety Training