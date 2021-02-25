Lunsford & Associates Realty Co. Announces Hayley Harper Wreyford as Principal Broker

White Hall, AR, February 25, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Lunsford & Associates Realty Co. announced today that Hayley Harper Wreyford will now be Principal Broker over the full service Real Estate firm.
“Hayley impressed me with her work ethic and integrity from day one, but over the years she has not only become one of the most respected Realtors in Arkansas, she has also become family to me,” said Sara Lunsford, firm owner. “I know this is exactly what Andy would want. He loved and admired Hayley, as well as his entire team. I’m forever grateful to Hayley and our team for their loyalty, and I’m proud of how they are honoring Andy’s legacy. I’m so excited to see what the future holds for us under Hayley’s leadership.”
Lunsford & Associates was founded in White Hall, AR in 2004 by Andy Lunsford and is now one of Arkansas’ leading real estate firms. Due to the sudden death of Andy in December, the Principal Broker role was vacated and temporarily assumed by Mrs. Wreyford. Today’s announcement makes Wreyford’s role official.
For more information about Lunsford & Associates Realty Co., visit www.lunsfordandassociates.com.