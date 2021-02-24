Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Intelliversity Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Intelliversity: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Intelliversity Announces the Jericho Center of Medical Diplomacy to Screen and Treat Breast Cancer in the Middle East

Intelliversity announces that the Jericho Center of Medical Diplomacy will focus Phase 1 operations on screening and treating breast cancer in the Arabic-speaking Middle East. To this end, the Intelliversity team is planning to construct a unique medical tourism center in the biblical town of Jericho, on the West Bank of the Jordan River, an area currently administered by the Palestinian National Authority.





“I believe that peace is not the absence of war; it is the presence of common purpose,” stated Robert Steven Kramarz, Intelliversity Executive Director. “With this point in mind, we’re looking forward to the Jericho Center of Medical Diplomacy becoming a contribution to the Middle East both by preventing suffering through modern medicine and to stimulate new peace agreements in the region," said Kramarz. Breast cancer is the first of many medical conditions that the Jericho Center will address in the coming years.



The Jericho Center for Medical Diplomacy has four dimensions of impact: First, to raise the standard of medical care in the Arabic-speaking Middle East to the highest levels available in the world; second, to provide significant win-win economic growth for the local Palestinian economy; third, to enable knowledge transfer of medical and scientific expertise into the region; and fourth, to stimulate collaboration that leads to new peace agreements in the region. "Multi-dimensional" is a word some have used to describe this Center.



The reasons that the Intelliversity team selected breast cancer as the first condition to be addressed by the Jericho Center are 1) breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in the middle-east and most of the world; 2) more than most other cancer forms, it strikes women with greater frequency in the prime of their lives; 3) disfiguring and fatal outcomes can be prevented by early detection and treatment; 4) there will soon be available automated screening methods that are far more comfortable, faster, and less expensive than mammograms; and 5) women in the Arabic-speaking Middle East do not take advantage of existing screening methods with sufficient frequency. For all these reasons, the screening and treatment of breast cancer makes sense as the first target to be addressed by the Jericho Center.



Kramarz added, "Given such recent successes as the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, which normalized diplomatic relations between Israel, the UAE and subsequently Bahrain in the middle of 2020, I’ve good reason to believe this kind of project can and will succeed. I’m grateful for the support and advice given by many others while developing the plans for the Jericho Center."



Medical Diplomacy

The Jericho Center for Medical Diplomacy is a leading example of “medical diplomacy.” Medical diplomacy leverages collaboration in medicine and science to create openings for peace agreements in regions of chronic conflict. The Center will assist with cancer care such as chemotherapy and immuno-therapy requiring extended stay by both the patient and their family. Understanding that hope and family play a large role in cancer recovery, the Jericho Center will provide this care for both patient and family in a setting of resort living surrounded by familiar language, cultural and religious practices. Critical care such as surgery and radiation will be provided by Israeli medical centers nearby, such as the Hadassah Medical Center. In this way, the Jericho Center will help achieve a high rate of successful treatment so that patients can return to their homes with many years to look forward to.



Revealed Privately at C3 Summit

The Jericho Center for Medical Diplomacy was first revealed as "Project Jericho" by Mr. Kramarz on November 12 and 13 at the C3 Summit for US- Middle East Collaboration in Healthcare. This event was organized by Ransel Potter’s C3 Summit International, Ltd., where healthcare leaders from U.S. and Saudi Arabian organizations met online to discuss healthcare and medical collaboration.



The Jericho Center ideas received a positive reception at the conclusion of the Summit in comments from Summit chair Dr. Ghassan Abou-Alfa, oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Memorial Sloan Kettering is one of the United States’ leading hospitals for cancer care according to U.S. News & World Report annual list of Best Hospitals. Dr. Abou-Alfa thought the Center is one of two most inspirational presentations at the Summit. The other most inspirational presentation at the Summit was by Dr. Maliha Hashmi, who spoke on healthcare aspects of NEOM, the $500B “city of the future” under development in north-west Saudi Arabia. Both the Jericho Center for Medical Diplomacy and NEOM drive innovation that has real-world impact supported by realistic management. These are values that Intelliversity embraces.



Summary of the Announcement

In the Arabic-Middle East, breast cancer is the most deadly form of cancer because women can't or won't get early screening and the latest treatments are not always available. The Jericho Center for Medical Diplomacy provides the latest screening and treatment methods for both the local Palestinian community as well as the affluent Gulf States. Because the Jericho Center relies on Israeli cooperation, they hope it will also stimulate further peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.



Intelliversity Background

Intelliversity is an “innovation accelerator” since 2009 – committed to “innovation for the real world.” Intelliversity believes that success in the real world for innovation depends largely on the people operating an innovative organization. It's all about the qualities and diversity of the people behind an innovation that determine the success of that innovation. Using this principle, Intelliversity works with investors to ensure that the most effective founders (known as “vision masters”) receive the most capital. We also work as advisors to innovative companies and non-profit organizations to accelerate essential funding and to see that their plans are carried out with minimum of risk.



Intelliversity is a registered trademark in the United States. “Vision master,” “science of innovation,” “making innovation work in the real world,” and “innovation accelerator for the real world” are trademarks of Intelliversity in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



See



See https://www.linkedin.com/in/robertstevenkramarz/ for information on Executive Director Robert Steven Kramarz. Wilmington, DE, February 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Intelliversity, a Delaware non-profit business training and consulting corporation, announces that the Jericho Center of Medical Diplomacy will focus Phase 1 operations on screening and treating breast cancer in the Arabic-speaking Middle East. To this end, the Intelliversity team is planning to construct a unique medical tourism center in the biblical town of Jericho, on the West Bank of the Jordan River, an area currently administered by the Palestinian National Authority. This center, to be called the Jericho Center for Medical Diplomacy, will provide breast cancer screening and treatment both for the local Palestinian population (residents of the West Bank and Gaza), as well as the rest of the Arabic-speaking Middle East. This includes nearby Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, and the affluent Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. The Jericho Center for Medical Diplomacy will be staffed by Palestinians as well as by researchers and physicians from the U.S., Israel and elsewhere who are familiar with the most advanced and experimental methods of breast cancer care. Intelliversity is committed to managing development of the Jericho Center until it can be handed over to an appropriate operating entity.“I believe that peace is not the absence of war; it is the presence of common purpose,” stated Robert Steven Kramarz, Intelliversity Executive Director. “With this point in mind, we’re looking forward to the Jericho Center of Medical Diplomacy becoming a contribution to the Middle East both by preventing suffering through modern medicine and to stimulate new peace agreements in the region," said Kramarz. Breast cancer is the first of many medical conditions that the Jericho Center will address in the coming years.The Jericho Center for Medical Diplomacy has four dimensions of impact: First, to raise the standard of medical care in the Arabic-speaking Middle East to the highest levels available in the world; second, to provide significant win-win economic growth for the local Palestinian economy; third, to enable knowledge transfer of medical and scientific expertise into the region; and fourth, to stimulate collaboration that leads to new peace agreements in the region. "Multi-dimensional" is a word some have used to describe this Center.The reasons that the Intelliversity team selected breast cancer as the first condition to be addressed by the Jericho Center are 1) breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in the middle-east and most of the world; 2) more than most other cancer forms, it strikes women with greater frequency in the prime of their lives; 3) disfiguring and fatal outcomes can be prevented by early detection and treatment; 4) there will soon be available automated screening methods that are far more comfortable, faster, and less expensive than mammograms; and 5) women in the Arabic-speaking Middle East do not take advantage of existing screening methods with sufficient frequency. For all these reasons, the screening and treatment of breast cancer makes sense as the first target to be addressed by the Jericho Center.Kramarz added, "Given such recent successes as the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, which normalized diplomatic relations between Israel, the UAE and subsequently Bahrain in the middle of 2020, I’ve good reason to believe this kind of project can and will succeed. I’m grateful for the support and advice given by many others while developing the plans for the Jericho Center."Medical DiplomacyThe Jericho Center for Medical Diplomacy is a leading example of “medical diplomacy.” Medical diplomacy leverages collaboration in medicine and science to create openings for peace agreements in regions of chronic conflict. The Center will assist with cancer care such as chemotherapy and immuno-therapy requiring extended stay by both the patient and their family. Understanding that hope and family play a large role in cancer recovery, the Jericho Center will provide this care for both patient and family in a setting of resort living surrounded by familiar language, cultural and religious practices. Critical care such as surgery and radiation will be provided by Israeli medical centers nearby, such as the Hadassah Medical Center. In this way, the Jericho Center will help achieve a high rate of successful treatment so that patients can return to their homes with many years to look forward to.Revealed Privately at C3 SummitThe Jericho Center for Medical Diplomacy was first revealed as "Project Jericho" by Mr. Kramarz on November 12 and 13 at the C3 Summit for US- Middle East Collaboration in Healthcare. This event was organized by Ransel Potter’s C3 Summit International, Ltd., where healthcare leaders from U.S. and Saudi Arabian organizations met online to discuss healthcare and medical collaboration.The Jericho Center ideas received a positive reception at the conclusion of the Summit in comments from Summit chair Dr. Ghassan Abou-Alfa, oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Memorial Sloan Kettering is one of the United States’ leading hospitals for cancer care according to U.S. News & World Report annual list of Best Hospitals. Dr. Abou-Alfa thought the Center is one of two most inspirational presentations at the Summit. The other most inspirational presentation at the Summit was by Dr. Maliha Hashmi, who spoke on healthcare aspects of NEOM, the $500B “city of the future” under development in north-west Saudi Arabia. Both the Jericho Center for Medical Diplomacy and NEOM drive innovation that has real-world impact supported by realistic management. These are values that Intelliversity embraces.Summary of the AnnouncementIn the Arabic-Middle East, breast cancer is the most deadly form of cancer because women can't or won't get early screening and the latest treatments are not always available. The Jericho Center for Medical Diplomacy provides the latest screening and treatment methods for both the local Palestinian community as well as the affluent Gulf States. Because the Jericho Center relies on Israeli cooperation, they hope it will also stimulate further peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.Intelliversity BackgroundIntelliversity is an “innovation accelerator” since 2009 – committed to “innovation for the real world.” Intelliversity believes that success in the real world for innovation depends largely on the people operating an innovative organization. It's all about the qualities and diversity of the people behind an innovation that determine the success of that innovation. Using this principle, Intelliversity works with investors to ensure that the most effective founders (known as “vision masters”) receive the most capital. We also work as advisors to innovative companies and non-profit organizations to accelerate essential funding and to see that their plans are carried out with minimum of risk.Intelliversity is a registered trademark in the United States. “Vision master,” “science of innovation,” “making innovation work in the real world,” and “innovation accelerator for the real world” are trademarks of Intelliversity in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.See https://intelliversity.org for more information on Intelliversity.See https://www.linkedin.com/in/robertstevenkramarz/ for information on Executive Director Robert Steven Kramarz. Contact Information Intelliversity

Robert Donnell

682-258-0704



intelliversity.org

For C3 Summit International, Ltd.

Ransel Potter

Phone: 917.742.9941

Email: ranselpotter@copara.com

Website: C3summit2019.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Intelliversity Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend