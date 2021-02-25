Liberty Cookies Launches Political Action Committee for the Non-Violent Majority of Americans

Press Releases Liberty Cookies Press Release Share Blog

Liberty Cookies PAC supports democratic change as demanded by the non-violent majority of Americans that are typically not politically active. "The status quo must go." - Liberty Cookies PAC





“I’m not usually a political activist. I always vote, but not with passion,” said John Rose, the business owner of Liberty Cookies and founder of Liberty Cookies PAC. "But like most Americans I have my limits. When confronted with those who would attack our nation. whether foreign or domestic, I cannot sit by idly. The icon of the American infinity flag came to me after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. The violent attack on Congress on 1/6 compels me to work harder for my American Dream.



"Dr. Martin Luther King, explained it best: 'If the American dream is to be a reality, we must continue to engage in creative protests in order to break down those barriers which make it impossible for us to realize the American dream... it is necessary for Congress to pass meaningful legislation. It is needed at this present hour.' - July 4, 1965, Martin Luther King, Jr."



"The domestic attacks on 1/6 require action from Congress at this present hour," Rose continued. "Some in Congress may have made the wrong calculus and aligned with the violent fringe that calls our elections into question. That is a mistake, because the non-violent majority of Americans will find creative protests to push for change now. My creative protest is the American infinity flag. I believe that if we all show our belief in America, our Congressmen and women will rethink their positions."



Liberty Cookies PAC encourages patriotic Americans to proudly display their faith in America. Showing your belief will encourage courage and change from our politicians. Like Liberty Cookies on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter, but more importantly show your faith in real life. PDFs of the We Are United placard are available to print and display in your front window for free. Bumper stickers and magnets are available for purchase at



John Rose

‪(202) 681-5466‬



www.liberty-cookies.com



