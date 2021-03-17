Anil Uzun Will Talk About the Next Generation Banking on Youtube

Press Releases Anil Uzun Investments Press Release Share Blog

Anil Uzun will be attending a live broadcast on Youtube to talk about the next generation banking and AI supported Fintech. The programme will be broadcasted live at 07:00pm on 17.03.2021.





Anil Uzun will elaborate on how the New-Gen banking shall be constituted. He will talk about how FinTech companies develop products that function as a financial manager for the youth.



“Today people see the banks as transactional service providers, the banks are not noted as financial managers,” says Anil Uzun. “To attract millennials there are concepts introduced such as apps to transact the money. However, millennials want the banks to introduce digital banking applications that will manage their financials. Digital Banking has to evolve from being just a window of transactional services. FinTech solutions shall provide a holistic outlook of financial wellbeing.” he continues.



Anil Uzun will also attend the Q&A part and answer the questions on neo-banks, non-banks, and most recent developments in FinTech. The Next Gen Banking talks will be broadcasted live at 07:00pm on 17.03.2021.



Who is Anil Uzun?



Anil Uzun

+447506158486



https://aniluzun.com



