Hungry Planet® Plant-Based Meats Now Available at Lazy Acres Natural Market

At Lazy Acres, the variety of meats offered will please tastes and preferences ranging from plant-curious meat lovers to dedicated vegans. Hungry Planet® 12 ounce ground meats include Beef, Chicken, Italian Sausage, and Pork. For those wanting pre-formed patties, there are 16 ounce packs of Beef Burger Patties, Crab Cakes, and Chipotle Chicken Patties. In addition, three newly launched eight ounce, Ready-To-Eat meats include Grilled Diced Chicken, Grilled Chicken Strips, and Crispy Fried Chicken. These new options satisfy the growing consumer demand for easy and nutritious meals, while giving customers the opportunity to quickly and simply incorporate plant-based meats into their favorite meals.



Hungry Planet’s growing range of meats is a unique find in the plant-based meat category. It is the first and only plant-based meat company to offer a full range of chef-crafted meats with a superior nutritional profile, including zero saturated fat. Most plant-based meat brands sold in grocery focus on just beef and chicken. Hungry Planet® offers an exceptional variety of plant-based meats that are delicious 1:1 substitutes for conventional meat. Choosing to eat plant-based proteins is a smart choice for personal and planetary health.



About Hungry Planet®

Hungry Planet®, Inc. makes chef-crafted plant-based meats that are a delicious and simple switch for conventional meats. Headquartered in St Louis MO, the company’s mission is to match traditional meat textures and tastes with healthy plant-based ingredients, and to make them accessible to everyone. Well known to those in the plant-based meat category for their variety and superior nutrition, they develop meats to delight the demanding tastes of meat lovers and chefs. With a full range of naturally flavored proteins, their meats can be used in any cuisine without compromise and use fewer resources from planet to plate while being superior for consumers and the environment. Their meats are packed with protein and fiber, featuring fewer calories and less fat (no saturated) than conventional meat and other plant-based meats. Sibling founders, Todd and Jody Boyman, founded Hungry Planet® because they recognize that even though our planet is abundant, it is not without limit. While food is the most basic human requirement, we owe it to ourselves, and our community, to eat more sustainably. The company is hungry to transform our food system to be healthier, more sustainable and just. Join us at HungryPlanetFoods.com or on social media @HungryPlanetFoods



About Lazy Acres

Lazy Acres Natural Market was founded in 1991, and believes in a natural approach to optimal health and wellness. Lazy Acres strives to serve those who enjoy eating healthy and living well. Since the first location in Santa Barbara was a success, Lazy Acres expanded to a total of five Southern California locations. To learn more, visit lazyacres.com



Store Locations Now Offering Hungry Planet:

Long Beach - 2080 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90815

Encinitas - 150 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, CA 92024

Jolee Keplinger

850-688-0653



HungryPlanetFoods.com



