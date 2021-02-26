CRN Names Denali Advanced Integration to Its 2021 MSP 500 List





The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com. Redmond, WA, February 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Denali Advanced Integration , a global leader in delivering integrated technology solutions and services, announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Denali to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market’s key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.The MSP Elite 150 category recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services.Denali’s award-winning managed services provide global enterprise organizations with integrated solutions that span a variety of technology categories. Denali’s services continue to be a catalyst for delivering essential technology and services to empower frontline workers across the globe.“The services Denali provides are built collaboratively with our innovative clients. We are grateful to continue providing excellence in managed services to all of our clients but especially our healthcare heroes on the frontline and those delivering essential services, food and supplies to people in the safety of their homes,” says Majdi Daher, CEO of Denali Advanced Integration. “Thank you to CRN and The Channel Company for the recognition and congratulations to all the MSPs who received this distinction.”“Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments.”The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.About Denali Advanced IntegrationSince 1992, Denali has been one of the most trusted and prominent technology providers in North America, providing a comprehensive set of technology solutions to enable our customers to grow, maintain and expand their business globally. Denali provides award-winning managed, professional and co-sourced IT services to help organizations enhance and optimize IT service delivery while reducing costs and retaining intellectual property. Learn more at www.Denaliai.com.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.