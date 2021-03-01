"Son of Sam" Survivor Reveals Berkowitz Didn’t Act Alone in True Crime Memoir From WildBlue Press

Survivor Carl Denaro’s Search for Truth Ends in Shocking Conclusion; "The Son of Sam and Me: The Truth About Why I Wasn’t Shot by David Berkowitz" will be published on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, by WildBlue Press in ebook and trade paperback formats, with an audiobook in the works. The true crime memoir includes never-before-published correspondence between the author and Berkowitz.





In "The Son of Sam and Me: The Truth About Why I Wasn’t Shot By David Berkowitz," author Carl Denaro with co-author Brian Whitney (The “Supreme Gentleman” Killer, WildBlue Press) reveals his search for the truth and his shocking conclusion regarding the identity of the real shooter. In the book, Denaro also writes about his friendship and investigative partnership with Maury Terry, the author of "The Ultimate Evil," which is considered the definitive case study on the theory that Berkowitz did not act alone.



On the night he was shot, Denaro was hanging out with some friends at a bar when he met up with a woman named Rosemary Keenan. The couple left the bar and went to Keenan’s car. However, a few minutes later, the windows of the car exploded as Denaro was shot in the head by an unseen assailant. Miraculously, Denaro survived the attack.



When Berkowitz was arrested, he was charged with trying to kill Denaro. However, there was a twist. Although he confessed to the other shootings, after his conviction, Berkowitz denied attacking Denaro.



Now, after years of research, Denaro is convinced that Berkowitz was telling the truth, and that someone else tried to kill him.



Carl Denaro was shot in the head on October 23, 1976 in an apparent random attack which was later attributed to David Berkowitz. He is a forensic telecommunication auditor and investigative researcher. He is the Admin for the official Maury Terry The Ultimate Evil Facebook group, which he co-founded with Maury and Charles Richards. Carl has appeared in several documentaries and news programs sharing his knowledge of the Son of Sam case including Geraldo at Large, Larry King and Crime Watch, His daughter cast him as a NYPD detective in her award-winning short film “Carl” and he has appeared in 2 other short films. He is a resident of Floral Park, Long Island and enjoys his free time attending live music events. He is a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus for the past 25 years.



Brian Whitney has been a prisoner advocate, a landscaper and a homeless outreach worker. Both as an author and a reader, Whitney is drawn to stories that are transgressive and push boundaries. He has written or co-written more than 10 books.



WildBlue Press is the premier independent publisher of true crime, thrillers, mysteries, sci-fi/fantasy, business books, and history books, in print, digital, and audio formats. Their list of bestselling authors includes John J. Nance, Steve Jackson, M. William Phelps, Burl Barer, and more.



"The Son of Sam and Me: The Truth About Why I Wasn’t Shot by David Berkowitz" releases Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from WildBlue Press. To request a review copy or arrange an interview with the author, please contact WildBlue Press at promos@wildbluepress.com.



Book Details



978-1-952225-53-6 Trade Paperback ISBN

978-1-952225-52-9 eBook ISBN

Publisher: WildBlue Press

Publish Date: March 2, 2021



