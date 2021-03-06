Anil Uzun Will Start a New YouTube Series, “Cooking in New Zealand”

Anil Uzun will start a new series to discover New Zealand cuisine. The series will be broadcasted on YouTube and the first episode will air on June 10 at 07.00 pm.





“The programme will be a delicious and adventurous inspiration for the audience. They will explore the food culture of the continent with me. We will learn about the culture, dishes and flavors unique to New Zealand together. We will develop new recipes with ingredients that we are not familiar with. That would be a challenge but a delicious one,” Anil Uzun says.



The series will consist of 8 episodes featuring journeys to the remote corners of the continent. Anil Uzun will cook with locals, learn to cook with ingredients that he has never seen before.



“Cooking in New Zealand” is produced by Anil Uzun himself. The brand new YouTube series will be broadcasted on Anil Uzun’s channel every Friday and the first episode will air on June 10 at 07.00 pm.



Who is Anil Uzun?



