New York Claim Association Appoints Carisk Partners Tyisha Torres as President for 2021-2022

“As president emeritus of the New York Claims Association, I’m so pleased that the Board unanimously voted to elect Tyisha Torres as our new president,” says Patrick Carroll Director, US Casualty Claims Consulting, AON and NYCA President, 2019-2020. “NYCA has been in existence for over 100 years and in this decade, we look to leaders like Tyisha to further the Association’s mission of professional ethics and education in the field of insurance claims and related businesses. Tyisha is a confident and positive person who is a great communicator and exactly who we need to lead the NYCA.”



Torres joined the NYCA as a member in 2010, joined the Board as a Director in 2017 and was appointed to Executive Board Treasurer for 2018-2020. During her time as Director and Treasurer, Torres helped to support the planning and execution of the NYCA professional workshops, educational programs, and events.



“NYCA has been instrumental in providing support in education, growth and leadership in my own career,” says Torres. “These challenging times present an opportunity for the industry to rise to the occasion. I am honored and look forward to providing this support to our members and the NYCA Executive Board as President in the next 2 years.”



Ms. Torres has 20 years experience in Workers’ Compensation, No-Fault and Managed Care, working for both national and regional third-party administrators, insureds and managed care companies. In her current role with Carisk Partners, she leads client strategies and account management, and ensures program integration and customer satisfaction.



"Tyisha is a special talent whose selfless nature and positive outlook make her a natural leader,” Kevin Mahoney, President/COO of Carisk Partners said. “Her innate ability to foster collaboration and gain the perspective of others will help provide the foundation of success during her NYCA leadership term. She is a great asset to the Association as well as the insurance industry as a whole.”



Previously, Ms. Torres worked at Rising Medical Solutions in client acquisition and retention. She also served as Director of Operations at the MagnaCare Casualty Solutions Division, where she was responsible for day-to-day Workers’ Compensation and No-Fault operations, and oversight of the Certified PPO Program with responsibility for account management, case management and utilization review services. In addition to her multiple appointments with the NYCA, Torres also held a past position as President of the New York Association of Insurance Women.



About Carisk Partners

Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s end-to-end combined solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery, complex catastrophic cases and MBHO services. Carisk’s Pathways 2 Recovery program guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce overall cost of quality care by applying best practices and a patient-centered approach to manage complex challenges for the Group Health, Casualty and Auto markets. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit



About New York Claim Association

Miami, FL, March 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tyisha Torres, Vice President, Client Strategies for Carisk Partners, was elected President of the New York Claim Association (NYCA), and will be serving a two-year term beginning January 2021. With a focus on workers’ compensation and no-fault insurance claims, the NYCA membership consists of insurance carriers, self-insureds, third-party administrators, attorneys, risk managers, physicians, medical vendors, nurse case managers and other insurance industry professions. Paige Grogan

732-804-0388



cariskpartners.com



