Moving critical services to the cloud comes with heightened risk and recent state sponsored cyber attacks increases need for digital defenses exponentially. Credio believes FedRAMP sets a level playing field for CSPs based on their role within Government agencies. Credio is excited to assist CSPs invest appropriately in relevant security controls that will increase their revenue from public sector while gaining adoption to their service.





· SOC II San Francisco, CA, March 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Credio, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received accreditation status from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) for thier ISO/IEC 17020:2012 standards, demonstrating Credio’s commitment towards becoming a FedRAMP Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO).The accreditation covers Credio for conducting security assessments in the following areas:· PCI· HIPAA· SOC II