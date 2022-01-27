Family Cookbook Project Wins Best Cooking Mobile App from Web Marketing Association
Richmond, VA, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Family Cookbook Project (www.familycookbookproject.com) has been named the Best Cooking and Recipe Mobile App and the Best Family Mobile App in the Web Marketing Association’s 2021 MobileWebAward Competition. The Family Cookbook Project creates personalized cookbooks for individuals, families, church groups and schools. This is the eighth year that the Family Cookbook Project recognized with a best of industry honor. The Family Cookbook Project Mobile App can be downloaded for Apple iPhone or iPad, or Android mobile devices.
The Family Cookbook Project online recipe box allows users to browse and use their favorite family recipes from their family cookbook account. Tools include educational articles, the latest recipes from their recipe database, notes for in the kitchen, a tip calculator and more. Users can enter their recipes at www.familycookbookproject.com and have access anywhere.
“The Great Family Cookbook Project is a website dedicated to helping families collect and preserve cherished recipes into a printed cookbook that can be passed down from one generation to the next,” says Chip Lowell, Co-Publisher and Technical Director of the Family Cookbook Project. “However, many people also like to access their recipes on the go from their mobile device. iPhone and iPad users now have an award-winning option to access their recipes.”
The Family Cookbook Project Website was started as a project in 2003 to help one family collect and organize a family cookbook. Overwhelming feedback from those who used the website led to its continued development and public launch. Currently, more than 42,000 families and groups have started family cookbooks using the website and contributors have entered more than 1.2 million individual recipes.
“Personalized cookbooks have been around since the 1950s, however the process of collecting and organizing recipes has always been a labor intensive project for the cookbook editor,” says Lowell. “Now it’s easy and cost effective to have your very own cookbook printed. The Family Cookbook Project website provides step by step instructions and tools to help cookbook editors invite others to participate and allow them to enter their favorite recipes directly into the online system. The editor then simply reviews and edits the recipes, selects printing options, and sends the cookbook to be printed. The finished, printed cookbooks are then received by the editor in only a few weeks”.
“We thank Web Marketing Association MobileWebAward judges for recognizing our work. We will continue to develop ways to help families, schools and church groups create both online and printed cookbooks that become treasured heirlooms,” continued Lowell.
About the Web Marketing Association
Since 1997, the annual WebAward Competition is conducted by the Web Marketing Association, an independent organization founded with the purpose of evaluating and recognizing the standard of excellence on the World Wide Web. Award programs run by the Web Marketing Association include the WebAward Competition for Website Development, the Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards.
About the Family Cookbook Project
The Family Cookbook Project is dedicated to helping individuals and families collect and preserve the time-honored recipes that are so important to our family traditions. The website at www.familycookbookproject.com provides step-by-step instructions and online tools to create a valuable family heirloom. Personalized cookbooks are also used by schools and church groups as important fundraisers. Groups looking to create cookbooks for fundraising efforts can also check out www.cookbookfundraiser.com.
