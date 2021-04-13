Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Karen M. Bixel Honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized





About Karen M. Bixel

Karen Bixel has over 22 years’ experience in the home healthcare field. She is a home care aid at All Ways Caring in Vancouver, Washington. Their home care is always designed around an individual’s needs in their own living space. From short-term and transitional to life-long complex care, All Ways Caring ensures that individuals can continue to live independently with dignity in familiar surroundings, while receiving expert, compassionate care. Ms. Bixel provides health care to the elderly in their homes.



Karen obtained a B.S. from Salem College West. In her spare time, she enjoys horseback riding, swimming, and bike riding.



For further information, please contact www.allwayscaring.com.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Vancouver, WA, April 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Karen M. Bixel of Vancouver, Washington has been honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of home healthcare. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.About Karen M. BixelKaren Bixel has over 22 years’ experience in the home healthcare field. She is a home care aid at All Ways Caring in Vancouver, Washington. Their home care is always designed around an individual’s needs in their own living space. From short-term and transitional to life-long complex care, All Ways Caring ensures that individuals can continue to live independently with dignity in familiar surroundings, while receiving expert, compassionate care. Ms. Bixel provides health care to the elderly in their homes.Karen obtained a B.S. from Salem College West. In her spare time, she enjoys horseback riding, swimming, and bike riding.For further information, please contact www.allwayscaring.com.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized