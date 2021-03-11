Press Releases Midcoast Properties, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Midcoast Properties, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Sale of Cypress Gardens Self-Storage, Moncks Corner, SC





Cypress Gardens Self-Storage, Phase 1, opened in January 2020. Offering 21,650 +/- rentable square feet, with 145 climate and standard storage units, and situated on 6 +/- acres, there is plenty of room for expansion. Amenities include security cameras, lighting, keypad code access, and an office with moving supplies.



Located at 1505 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner, Berkeley County, the facility fronts US-52. It is 25 miles north of Charleston, South Carolina.



With the first quarter of 2021 well underway, buyers' interests and activities continue to be strong and the self storage market remains vibrant, with Midcoast Properties closing multiple transactions during this challenging time. Midcoast continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.



As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value. For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact Michael Morrison (803) 600-0602, Michael@MidcoastProperties.com, or Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM (843) 342-7650, Dale@MidcoastProperties.com. Hilton Head Island, SC, March 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of Cypress Gardens Self-Storage, located in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Midcoast Properties represented the Seller, with Michael Morrison as lead broker. The facility was sold to a South Carolina Investor and now operates as Extra Room Self-Storage.Cypress Gardens Self-Storage, Phase 1, opened in January 2020. Offering 21,650 +/- rentable square feet, with 145 climate and standard storage units, and situated on 6 +/- acres, there is plenty of room for expansion. Amenities include security cameras, lighting, keypad code access, and an office with moving supplies.Located at 1505 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner, Berkeley County, the facility fronts US-52. It is 25 miles north of Charleston, South Carolina.With the first quarter of 2021 well underway, buyers' interests and activities continue to be strong and the self storage market remains vibrant, with Midcoast Properties closing multiple transactions during this challenging time. Midcoast continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value. For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact Michael Morrison (803) 600-0602, Michael@MidcoastProperties.com, or Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM (843) 342-7650, Dale@MidcoastProperties.com. Contact Information Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Dale C. Eisenman

843-342-7650



www.midcoastproperties.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Midcoast Properties, Inc.