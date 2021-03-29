Childress Ink Client and Debut Author Peggy Wirgau Featured Speaker at 2021 Annual Titanic Conference at Experience Titanic Museum, Pigeon Forge



Childress Ink client and debut author Peggy Wirgau to be featured speaker at the 2021 annual Titanic Conference (TitanicCon2021) at Experience Titanic Museum Attraction, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, August 26-29, 2021.





Presenters include Alan St. George, Peggy Wirgau, Paul Burns, Chelsey Frank, Bill Sauder, Dave Gallo and Bill Lange, Joshua Noble, Lee Gilliland, with special guest Eli Moskowitz. Registration is limited and begins April 15, 2021, on National Titanic Day, and the link can be found at titanicpigeonforge.com.



About Titanic Museum Attraction



Titanic Museum Attraction, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the world's largest Titanic Museum Attraction and replica of the ship. Recently confirmed, TitanicCon '21 will take place live at Titanic-World’s Largest Museum Attraction, located at 2134 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, just 10 minutes from Gatlinburg. TC2021 begins with a social on Thursday evening, August 26, with information filled sessions on Friday, Saturday and ending at noon on Sunday, August 29.



About Peggy Wirgau



Peggy Wirgau lives in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Delray Beach, Florida. She loves bringing history to life for readers. Peggy has written for Appleseeds, Insight, Learning Through History, and contributed to Why? Titanic Moments by Yvonne Lehman. Her blog features in-depth Titanic stories, and her followers include descendants of the ship’s real-life victims and survivors. See PeggyWirgau.com for more details and the latest in Titanic news, plus updates on the release of The Stars in April, March 30, 2021, with IlluminateYA Fiction.



A graduate of Michigan State University and George Mason University, Peggy is an active member of American Christian Fiction Writers, Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, Historical Novel Society, and Great Lakes Titanic Connection. She loves to travel, especially to New York City and Mackinac Island, Michigan, where she explores historical sites. Peggy is also a Registered Nurse. She and her husband have two adult children. She is represented by Kim Childress, of Childress Ink.



About The Stars in April



Editorial Reviews

From School Library Journal

Gr 5-8-Guntar, India, 1912: "Why do I have to leave?" asks angry 12-year-old Ruth Becker. Born and raised in India, Ruth is the oldest daughter of white American parents serving as orphanage directors. Her young brother needs medical treatment, so the Becker family (minus her father) travels to the United States to seek care. Ruth is sad to leave her beloved India and her best friend Sajni. She blames her mother, but especially her father. The weeks-long journey is by train, small steamer, and ultimately, the RMS Titanic. Told through Ruth's journal entries and letters to Sajni, the story moves smoothly from depot to port cities along the way. Once aboard the opulent Titanic, Ruth and her family enjoy their position as second-class passengers. The trip allows Ruth to meet people from different socioeconomic classes and realize the difficulty of her parents' decision to uproot their family. As the Titanic steams toward her doom, the first-person account lends tension to the impending disaster. On the tragic night of April 14th and 15th, Ruth becomes separated from her mother and siblings. Rescued by the Carpathia, Ruth cannot find her family among the survivors and fears the worst. Ruth learns how strong she is, how much her family loves her, and how thinking of others can help overcome tragedy. This is a well-researched and well-paced title. Back matter includes a bibliography, family photos of the Becker family, and additional information about the Titanic survivors. Verdict: This historical novel moves quickly and shares a little slice of the ever-fascinating subject of the Titanic. A winner. - Lisa Crandall, formerly at the Capital Area Dist. Lib., Holt, MI



Contact:

For more information on this event or to schedule an interview with Peggy Wirgau, contact Kim Childress, Kim@ChildressInk.com



