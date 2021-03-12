ABYC Foundation Announces Virtual Educator Training Conference, Training the Trainers of the Future Marine Workforce

Press Releases ABYC Press Release Share Blog

Visit www.teachboats.org to learn more and register. Contact Podlich to learn about sponsorship opportunities at mpodlich@abycfoundation.org. Annapolis, MD, March 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The ABYC Foundation announced their second Educator Training Conference to be held July 20-22, 2021, in a virtual format. The “train-the-trainer” event is designed for high school and post-secondary instructors and administrators who either are teaching or are considering teaching marine service in their schools.“We were blown away by the sellout participation at our first educator training conference in 2019, and the industry’s support,” said Margaret Podlich, ABYC Foundation executive director. “This year’s event will be all online, offering the ability for anyone, anywhere to attend without the cost and time of travel. We’re excited to see how wide a geographic spread that creates.”The Educator Training Conference will open July 20 with a virtual happy hour, followed by sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday, July 21-22 from 10 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. EST, with every session hosting Q&A. Based on input from marine service teachers, the agenda is designed around three main topics: professional development, industry insights and guidance for hands-on learning in the classroom.“Schools interested in a standards-based curriculum or trying to get more STEM into their class will learn how to do this painlessly, while networking and sharing ideas with other instructors,” said Podlich.As an early-bird incentive, all who register by May 15, 2021, will receive free access to ABYC’s online learning course “Basic Marine Electrical and Corrosion Mitigation.”Visit www.teachboats.org to learn more and register. Contact Podlich to learn about sponsorship opportunities at mpodlich@abycfoundation.org. Contact Information ABYC

