Omaha Business Finds Ways to Safely Appreciate Employees During Pandemic

In the past year, Fusion has stuck to their core beliefs of ensuring everyone they touch has a better life - that includes both nationwide healthcare as well as internal players. The company has been dedicated to making sure all employees have healthy outlets as they face the challenges that have been presented in the last year.





Fusion planned for a week of fun for employees that included a coffee bar, lunch from local food trucks and a sweet treat to wrap up the celebration. Events like this are examples of the dedication the company has in making sure it’s creating a positive impact professionally and personally. Keeping employees feeling connected and fulfilled in their career is a top priority at Fusion.



The Omaha-based company was also dedicated to providing outlets for employees prior to the pandemic. Efforts are tailored to how employees are handling the challenges presented since last March. In addition to last week’s events, Fusion has held virtual social meetups and made sure their home office was fully equipped so their days at home were productive and comfortable. The company also invested in the Headspace app for all employees to ensure mindfulness in their work-life balance.



These events and actions have helped the company’s culture stand strong even while the team is physically apart. In the last year, Fusion has increased their workforce by 20% and are continuing to look for more professionals to join the Fusion family.



Fusion prides itself in the core values of being humble, driven and positive. Their purpose is to ensure everyone they touch has a better life. View



About Fusion Medical Staffing:

Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive. Omaha, NE, March 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Fusion Medical Staffing is making sure its employees are feeling the love, especially while they face the challenges of a pandemic. Friday, March 5 was Employee Appreciation Day across the country and the company made sure their employees knew how much they are appreciated.Fusion planned for a week of fun for employees that included a coffee bar, lunch from local food trucks and a sweet treat to wrap up the celebration. Events like this are examples of the dedication the company has in making sure it’s creating a positive impact professionally and personally. Keeping employees feeling connected and fulfilled in their career is a top priority at Fusion.The Omaha-based company was also dedicated to providing outlets for employees prior to the pandemic. Efforts are tailored to how employees are handling the challenges presented since last March. In addition to last week’s events, Fusion has held virtual social meetups and made sure their home office was fully equipped so their days at home were productive and comfortable. The company also invested in the Headspace app for all employees to ensure mindfulness in their work-life balance.These events and actions have helped the company’s culture stand strong even while the team is physically apart. In the last year, Fusion has increased their workforce by 20% and are continuing to look for more professionals to join the Fusion family.Fusion prides itself in the core values of being humble, driven and positive. Their purpose is to ensure everyone they touch has a better life. View open positions today.About Fusion Medical Staffing:Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.