Childress Ink Client and Influencer Alyshia Hull Launches "Make Your Break" Podcast on Spotify's Anchor

Childress Ink client and influencer Alyshia Hull builds upon the Make Your Break Brand with a new podcast on Anchor, focusing on finding and achieving dreams and overcoming obstacles with successful goal-setting.





“Make Your Break with Alyshia Hull” brings to life Hull's messages of positivity and inspiration on Spotify’s podcast platform Anchor. With humor and heart, the first episode, “How To Navigate Feeling Lost,” shares advice and tips on finding your way forward from setbacks after college graduation, harsh rejections, layoffs, or other unforeseen obstacles, while relating Hull's personal story of becoming separated and stranded while paddle-boarding with friends and later becoming lost and stranded in her career.



The Make Your Break online community was founded by Hull in 2019, providing tools and inspirations for overcoming obstacles, setting goals, and a community where writers and other industry professionals can network. With humor and a focus on finding gratitude, readers are provided with tips, ideas, and news from Hull and industry professionals on living the life you want to live. Learn more about Hull at HerFirstMile.com, and listen to Make Your Break with Alyshia Hull on Anchor at https://anchor.fm/alyshia-marie-hull.



About Alyshia Hull



Alyshia Hull is a freelance writer and speaker whose goal is to involve children in reading, writing, and storytelling. Hull has worked with Girls’ Life, Bossbabe.co, Intern Queen, American Greetings, Rachael Ray, Keurig, Fabletics, FabFitFun, Her Sports Corner, and more. A recent graduate with a BA in communications, she has won multiple awards, including the SUNY Oswego Journalism Award for both Editorial and Opinion writing.



