Carisk Partners Welcomes Melanie Dalton, RN, BSN as Assistant Vice President, Client Services

Carisk Partners is pleased to welcome Melanie Dalton, RN, BSN as Assistant Vice President, Client Strategies. Carisk’s Client Services expansion comes amidst impressive and steady growth over the past year. Dalton brings over 26 years of experience in managed care and account management services, working with employers and insurance carriers in both local and national roles.





“Appointing Melanie to our Client Services team plays a key role in supporting our rapidly expanding client needs,” says Tom Downey, Executive Vice President, Sales. “Melanie’s work ethic has earned her a well-deserved industry reputation for building trusting client relationships. Bringing Melanie on to the Carisk team is evidence of our continued commitment to superior client satisfaction.”



Before joining Carisk Partners, Dalton worked as a National Account Manager for ExamWorks Clinical Solutions where she managed and retained larger clients along with sales execution. Through her consultative approach, nursing background and account management experience, she has produced positive results for clients leading to long-term, productive relationships, business development and organic growth. She helped develop customized pharmacy solutions yielding safer efficacy and lower costs.



“Joining the Carisk Partners team is a perfect cultural fit,” Dalton says. “It allows me to marry my nursing experience with helping clients meet their strategic goals. I was immediately drawn to the Carisk culture of building high performing teams while acting with compassion, integrity and transparency for the clients and patients they serve.”



Dalton has worked in various management roles for companies such as Concentra Managed Care and Bristol-Myers Squibb. She also served as a Utilization Review Nurse for ReMed. Ms. Dalton earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Missouri in Columbia, MO.



About Carisk Partners

Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s end-to-end combined solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery, complex catastrophic cases and MBHO services. Carisk’s Pathways 2 Recovery program guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce overall cost of quality care by applying best practices and a patient-centered approach to manage complex challenges for the Group Health, Casualty and Auto markets. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit Miami, FL, March 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is pleased to welcome Melanie Dalton, RN, BSN as Assistant Vice President, Client Strategies. Carisk’s Client Services expansion comes amidst impressive and steady growth over the past year. Dalton brings over 26 years of experience in managed care and account management services, working with employers and insurance carriers in both local and national roles. In her role, Dalton will report to Tyisha Torres, Vice President Client Strategies, responsible for executing client strategies and ensuring client access to highest quality care and support services for injured workers.“Appointing Melanie to our Client Services team plays a key role in supporting our rapidly expanding client needs,” says Tom Downey, Executive Vice President, Sales. “Melanie’s work ethic has earned her a well-deserved industry reputation for building trusting client relationships. Bringing Melanie on to the Carisk team is evidence of our continued commitment to superior client satisfaction.”Before joining Carisk Partners, Dalton worked as a National Account Manager for ExamWorks Clinical Solutions where she managed and retained larger clients along with sales execution. Through her consultative approach, nursing background and account management experience, she has produced positive results for clients leading to long-term, productive relationships, business development and organic growth. She helped develop customized pharmacy solutions yielding safer efficacy and lower costs.“Joining the Carisk Partners team is a perfect cultural fit,” Dalton says. “It allows me to marry my nursing experience with helping clients meet their strategic goals. I was immediately drawn to the Carisk culture of building high performing teams while acting with compassion, integrity and transparency for the clients and patients they serve.”Dalton has worked in various management roles for companies such as Concentra Managed Care and Bristol-Myers Squibb. She also served as a Utilization Review Nurse for ReMed. Ms. Dalton earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Missouri in Columbia, MO.About Carisk PartnersCarisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s end-to-end combined solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery, complex catastrophic cases and MBHO services. Carisk’s Pathways 2 Recovery program guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce overall cost of quality care by applying best practices and a patient-centered approach to manage complex challenges for the Group Health, Casualty and Auto markets. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.