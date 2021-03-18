Cal Coast Credit Union Raises $35,000 to Support Local Businesses and Charities

Press Releases California Coast Credit Union Press Release Share Blog

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With approximately $3.2 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit San Diego, CA, March 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- California Coast Credit Union, its members and the community raised $35,000 during a recent initiative that was created to support local minority-owned businesses and four local non-profits that have been impacted by the pandemic.During the campaign, members were encouraged to shop locally, and each time they used their Cal Coast Mastercard® debit or credit card Cal Coast would donate proceeds to the Strategic Alliance – San Diego, which represents local minority-owned businesses. The effort raised $20,000, all of which will go directly to aid small businesses with the greatest need. California Coast Credit Union will also donate an additional $10,000 to the Strategic Alliance, bringing the total for this portion of the campaign to $30,000.Additionally, area residents were asked to donate directly to their choice of four local non-profits that make a difference in the lives of people in San Diego and Riverside Counties. Their donations, along with a match from Cal Coast Credit Union, raised $5,000 for the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, the Monarch School, and Operation SafeHouse.“In a year that has created unprecedented challenges for local businesses and non-profits, this initiative proves that when the community comes together, we can make a difference,” said Cal Coast President & CEO Todd Lane. “And by continuing to shop locally, you can extend that impact and show support for your local community.”Jason Paguio, President & CEO of the Asian Business Association of San Diego stated, “Many of our minority owned businesses have been disproportionately affected and left behind with COVID-19 disaster relief capital and resources. We’re thankful to Cal Coast Credit Union for taking a proactive and thoughtful approach to supporting the communities represented by the Strategic Alliance, which includes the Asian Business Association of San Diego, the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce, and the San Diego County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.”About California Coast Credit UnionEstablished by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With approximately $3.2 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600. Contact Information California Coast Credit Union

