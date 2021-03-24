Top 100 Registry Honors Kindra Deneau as Arizona’s Attorney of the Year for 2020

Press Releases The Deneau Law Firm, PLLC Press Release Share Blog

Featured in Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, Q3 & Q4 Edition, Kindra Deneau is a seasoned counselor, litigator, business owner, and mentor.





Kindra Deneau is active as an appointed board member of the State Bar of Arizona Board of Real Estate Legal Specialization. Deneau also is a board member of the AWLA Leadership Committee and formally as Vice President of the Thurgood Marshall Inn of Court for two consecutive years. These affiliations compliment her local sponsorship roles. Deneau is a founding sponsor of the Phoenix based nonprofit ESPERANÇA, a multi-year platinum sponsor of the Ladder Down Program, and additionally is an annual donor participant of the Tempe Chamber of Commerce fundraising raffle, etc.



As an attorney, she has earned recognition through many awards over the years. Notably, the Rising Star Superlawyers Award, Lawyers of Distinction, America’s Top 100 Civil Defense Litigators, and Arizona’s Attorney at Law Magazine’s Women at Law. In addition, Deneau has received awards from her alma mater, Arizona State University such as the Sparxx Fly award, the Sun Devil 100 Entrepreneurial Award, and was the youngest 1 of 11 female business owners selected for the 2014 Arizona cohort to the Think Global Institute. These achievements reflect the level of dedication Kindra gives to her clients.



Kindra Deneau’s generosity toward the community and the students of ASU doesn’t stop there. She continues to serve as a mentor to the Barrett Honors College at ASU, the ASU Business College Entrepreneurial Program, and the Tempe Chamber of Commerce. She makes time to honor speaking engagements and service opportunities on professional panels with ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and the W.P. Carey Business College as well. Beyond that, The Deneau Law firm provides ample opportunities to university students as interns and/or externs.



Deneau and her team clearly put high importance on the public good. No matter how small the legal issue may be, every case is looked at from a business mindset and is optimized for the client’s best interest. Deneau takes the time to understand her client’s situations from many different perspectives and resolves their issues with a passion that defines her work.



