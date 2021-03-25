New Childress Ink Client Patricia Broome Publishes Essays Featuring Her Asian Heritage, with Pieces Providing Hope and Inspiration

Sharing her connection and pride in her Asian-America heritage, author and Childress Ink client Patricia Broome shares hopeful words from the heart to educate and encourage readers.





Two timely articles in light of recent, racial-motivated tragedies, "What I Fear Most For my Mixed-Race Asian Daughter" shares Broome's personal story of parenting after the recent killings in Atlanta, March 19, 2021, on ScaryMommy.com.



Broome also shares ways she ingrains their unique cultural heritage through cooking in, "My Daughter Has a Diverse Background - I'm Using Food to Help Her Connect With That," recently published on Popsugar.com.



In both, Broome's pride in her heritage shines through, especially as she writes to connect with others and provide a sense of security, as in, "You are not alone," she says.



Read more about Patricia Broome on her website, TrishBroome.com, or on LinkedIn. Learn more about Childress Ink at ChildressInk.com.



Author Trish Broome is available for interviews or feature.



Media Contact:

Kim Childress

Product Developer

Childress Ink LLC

ChildressInk.com

kim@childressink.com Caledonia, MI, March 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Childress Ink LLC proudly shares recent publications by new client, author and social media influencer, Patricia Broome.Two timely articles in light of recent, racial-motivated tragedies, "What I Fear Most For my Mixed-Race Asian Daughter" shares Broome's personal story of parenting after the recent killings in Atlanta, March 19, 2021, on ScaryMommy.com.Broome also shares ways she ingrains their unique cultural heritage through cooking in, "My Daughter Has a Diverse Background - I'm Using Food to Help Her Connect With That," recently published on Popsugar.com.In both, Broome's pride in her heritage shines through, especially as she writes to connect with others and provide a sense of security, as in, "You are not alone," she says.Read more about Patricia Broome on her website, TrishBroome.com, or on LinkedIn. Learn more about Childress Ink at ChildressInk.com.Author Trish Broome is available for interviews or feature.Media Contact:Kim ChildressProduct DeveloperChildress Ink LLCChildressInk.comkim@childressink.com