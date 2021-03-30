PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Centenary University Art Exhibit of Karrie Kanzenbach's Art Work


Art Exhibit of more than 40 pieces of artist Karrie Kanzenbach

Centenary University Art Exhibit of Karrie Kanzenbach's Art Work
Hackettstown, NJ, March 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The art exhibit titled, “Save Our Souls,” a solo show by Karrie Kanzenbach, opens April 10 at Centenary University in the Ferry Building and runs through April 25. It features more than 40 pieces including 14 oil paintings, as well as drawings, collage, assemblage, monotype and photography.

The work is in four collections: Earth Essence Power, Fire Radiance Passion, Air Cosmos Freedom, and Water Rhythm Contentment. The work was created by artist Karrie Kanzenbach during the COVID-19 pandemic to capture the emotions that many people were having – fear, despair, and hope. It is primarily surrealistic in concept and execution. The featured painting is titled “S.O.S.” and is 50” x 52.”

The artists will be in the gallery to meet the public on April 10 from 4-8 pm and again on April 25 from 4-8pm. The gallery hours are weekdays from 8am-8pm and weekends from 12pm-8pm. For more information go to https://www.artkarriekanzenbach.com or contact the artist: kakanzenbach72@gmail.com
Contact Information
Karrie Kanzenbach
973-906-0306
Contact
artkarriekanzenbach.com

