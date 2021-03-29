Marta Xiangjin Cao Strengthens PRESTIGE Media Group Network in China and Asia

Press Releases PRESTIGE Media Group SA Press Release Share Blog

PRESTIGE Media Group SA (PMG), Europe's most exclusive media boutique, is expanding its advisory board with Marta Xiangjin CAO, a Sino-Swiss project manager with excellent contacts in the Far East. She will support PMG's expansion plans in Asia and specifically in China.





Professionally, she worked for the representative office of Shandong province in Shanghai in the field of international investment relations and later founded Moma China SA in Vevey, Switzerland, an organization that promotes cultural and communicative exchange between Switzerland and China. Marta Cao has been working in the health and catering industry since 2010: first as Managing Director and shareholder of Swiss Health Alliance AG in Le Mont Pélerin above Vevey with activities in the fields of healthcare treatments, medical tourism, and investment projects of biomedicine and paramedicine. Then as Managing Director and shareholder in the Mirador Health & Wellness Center AG, domiciled in a luxury resort that was sold to Chinese listed company in 2016 with her participation. Since 2020, the internationally active project manager has acted as consultant and investor for biomedical projects.



Paris, France, March 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Marta Xiangjin Cao, who is of Chinese origin and lives in western Switzerland, is a multi-faceted and internationally networked personality. She studied literature, Spanish and English at the Tianjin Foreign Studies University in China, economics and urban planning at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland, and accounting and financial analysis at the London Business School in Great Britain. She is currently completing the Executive MBA Program (EMBA) at the IMD Business School in Lausanne.

