Cariant Health Partners Named “Great Recruiters Certified 2021”

402-334-6067 Omaha, NE, April 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Cariant Health Partners, a boutique travel healthcare company, has been named Great Recruiters Certified 2021 by Great Recruiters, a leading experience and reputation management platform specifically designed for recruiting and staffing organizations.Great Recruiters Certified 2021 recipients have earned this distinction by putting into place and following processes to ensure a great experience for their candidates and traveling healthcare professionals, as well as displaying review ratings that demonstrate their commitment to the highest level of recruitment practices. These recipients commit to excellence by offering a simple way to provide transparency to the experience they provide for future job-seekers and to clients who are interested in working with their staffing organization in the future.Cariant Health Partners is passionate about helping nurses and allied health professionals with their travel careers. Cariant’s Devoted Recruiters build strong relationships based on trust, care and a personal touch. It’s not uncommon for Cariant travelers to work with the same recruiter for years.“The recruiters at Cariant are incredibly deserving of this recognition,” says Marketing Manager Sara Wigger. “They are committed to making their travelers a priority and guiding them through every step. They help them find the best fit in every contract.”To be considered as a Great Recruiter Certified 2021 company, recruiting firms must meet a set of criteria, which includes being on the Great Recruiters platform for a minimum of six months; regularly soliciting feedback from jobs-seekers and placed talent; achieving an average Great Recruiters rating of 4.6 or higher; and at least 33% of the agency’s recruiting team achieving Great Recruiter certification.About Cariant Health Partners: Cariant Health Partners has helped healthcare professionals find rewarding travel careers since 2001. As a healthcare-owned company (founded by a physical therapist and a nurse) that understands and works with caregivers, their recruiters go the extra mile to tend to traveler needs. Cariant exceeds expectations to foster connection with clients and travelers, providing dedicated attention and better communication.About Great Recruiters:Great Recruiters was founded in 2017 with a simple mission to increase trust and transparency in the recruitment industry. Great Recruiters provide its clients with a simple and meaningful way to capture, act-upon, measure, and promote real-time feedback from those they serve. In an industry with low barriers to entry, Great Recruiters believes it is imperative to help job seekers find and identify great recruiters and staffing companies that can help serve their needs.Press Contact:Sara Wiggerswigger@cariant.com402-334-6067 Contact Information Cariant Health Partners

