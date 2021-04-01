Counsellors Title Agency Recognized as Premier Agent for Fourth Year

Press Releases Counsellors Title Agency, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Ralph Aponte and Counsellors Title Agency is the recipient of the Premier Agent Award for the fourth year in a row, with nearly 4,000 orders in 2020 – a new agency record.





In addition to its explosive growth, Counsellors has opened new branch offices in Monmouth, Morris and Union Counties.



“Premier Agent” Award from Old Republic Title is a designation that identifies agents and agencies for their outstanding work and production.



In addition to its new office locations, Counsellors Title has entered its 25th year of operation, which is marked by processing over $15.5 billion in orders and nearly 38,000 orders since its founding.



Since its founding in 1996, the team of Counsellors Title Agency professionals has dedicated itself to delivering the highest level of professional title insurance and closing services within the industry.



“The numbers only reflect the level of commitment that the Counsellors Title staff gave to our customers every single day. To observe all the protocols associated with this pandemic without missing a beat is an extraordinary feat that I am sure we will all look back on with a sense of professional pride. The majority of our staff have been with our agency for over a decade, so when the time came to perform above and beyond, everyone stepped up their game,” stated Ralph Aponte, President of Counsellors Title Agency, Inc.



“Counsellors Title will continue to deliver its signature ‘glitch-free’ service through 2021 and beyond.”



Counsellors Title Agency continues to offer to Realtors, lenders, and customers real estate title services they have come to depend upon. As an independent agent of Old Republic Title Insurance Company, they benefit from the strength that Old Republic offers as one of the nation’s largest title insurance underwriters.



Counsellors Title Branch Offices

Counsellors Title Agency currently maintains four branch offices providing title insurance, order processing, title searches, and complete settlement services to real estate agents, real estate attorneys, loan officers and individuals in Ocean, Monmouth, Morris and Union counties.



Counsellors Title Agency serves all 21 counties in New Jersey.



About Counsellors Title and Ralph Aponte

Ralph Aponte began his business career as a title searcher in 1983. After founding Counsellors Title Agency in 1996, his hard work and collegial enthusiasm grew the title/escrow agency into one of New Jersey’s premier property title agencies, writing thousands of policies for home owners, businesses and institutions since inception. He is a lifelong New Jersey resident and businessman. With over 30 years’ experience specializing in title insurance and title research, Ralph has built his repertoire of business tools to include management, commercial and business development.



Ralph Aponte

732-914-1400



www.counsellorstitle.net



