Zandra D. Harris, Ph.D. Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Littleton, CO, April 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Zandra D. Harris, Ph.D. of Littleton, Colorado has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of coaching and consulting services.About Zandra D. Harris, Ph.D.Zandra Harris is a Certified Positive Energy Life Coach, with a branded platform in helping others elevate his/her awareness in three areas: energy, emotions, and consciousness. The awareness enable individuals to consciously maintain the status quo or choose a different path. She received her certification from the Institute of Professional Excellence in Coaching (IPEC) in 2013, enabling to her launch P-NRGY Coach, LLC (www.p-nrgycoaching.com), a coaching, and consulting service.While pursuing the coaching credential, Dr. Harris continued to maintain her role as a Multi-Level Manager at Lockheed Martin Space Company (LMSC). She manages the planning and execution of internal communications to enhance and improve the company's relations with employees. Dr. Harris' many roles of 17 years have been to provide leadership in the overseeing of internal communications, technical publication, graphic design, reproduction, digital media, and record retention. One of her most notable roles was leading a 40-member Communications team in implementing several initiatives focusing on improving employee engagement. Her career maintains a focus on leadership and harnessing the positive organizational energy that promotes employee motivation for achieving exceptional performance.24 years prior to Lockheed Martin, Dr. Harris served as Manager, Marketing Operations at Boeing Satellite Systems in El Segundo, CA. She was responsible for customer relations, event logistics, and distribution of work assignments to the customer relations and marketing teams around the world. She was the energizing force behind domestic and international customer events, offsite meetings, contract signings and satellite launches. Dr. Harris is exceptionally versed in creating opportunities for open interaction between customers and Boeing's executive leadership.Dr. Harris received her BA in Management from West Coast University, her MA in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix, and Doctorate in Management and Leadership from the University of Phoenix Online. Dr. Harris' credentials also include a certification in Positive Psychology, Conversational Intelligence, and Stephen's Ministry.Dr. Harris is an unmarried mother and grandmother of seven. She is an active church member performing ministry work as a counselor and childcare volunteer. She enjoys traveling, fitness training, and non-fictional book reading.Dr. Zandra Harris states, "Life is about choices, change and taking risks. In 2004, I made a conscious choice to make change. I took a risk and quit my job of 24 years, sold my home of 17 years, left my native state, and moved to a place where I knew no one. The payoff of the risk was the realization of academic and professional success. Conscious positive choices turned the element of risk into visions of opportunities."

