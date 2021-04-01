Versasec Releases vSEC:CMS S-Series v6.0

Press Releases Versasec AB Press Release Share Blog

Latest version of Versasec's flagship identity and access management software includes MacOS user self-service support and full 64-bit support.





With vSEC:CMS 6.0, operators will notice a drastic improvement in the speed with which they can automatically issue credentials because they may now perform automatic concurrent issuances using smart card printers attached to dedicated batch stations. This feature is available via new functions introduced to the lifecycle API.



With this latest version, Versasec has implemented a new database engine and schema that improves performance and integration capabilities while increasing stability.



Among the other attributes of 6.0 are the following:



- Offers full support for the x64-bit platform and provides an automatic migration to the client installer (user self-service console).

- Strengthens integration with physical access management systems (PACS) with a new connector to Honeywell Access Control Systems (ACS).

- Provides MacOS User Self-Service support (gold version).

- Extends the certificate management functionality of vSEC:CMS with support for the ACME protocol, allowing automation around requesting certificates and managing them through vSEC:CMS. This is especially important for computer/server and Internet of Things (IoT) certificates.

- Improves management for scheduled tasks that are built or configured in vSEC:CMS. Now, the tasks can be managed and their status viewed from a central location.

- Improves eToken support, strengthens PIN policies and management of token names.



"Version 6.0 of vSEC:CMS really focuses on ease and speed. It's simpler and faster than ever for companies to deploy and manage strong passwordless two-factor authentication no matter where their employees are working. We've also made it easier for their remote employees to manage their credentials with our extended User Self-Service options," said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec.



In this new version, Versasec also has added or enhanced several support tasks:



- Ability to update PIN serial numbers for Thales's SAM migrated e-tokens.

- Added PIN expiration reminder capability for users in the USS as well as email notification.

- Automatically import preconfigured (static) pkcs#12 files onto user credentials during issuance.

- Expire PIN unblock codes.

- Better handling of support maintenance codes in the installer.

- Allows for logfiles to be written asynchronously.

- Includes a new Credits dialog honoring used 3rd party components.

- Adds functionality for collecting or viewing performance data when working with the system.



Resources:

- Versasec use cases: https://versasec.com/company/casestudies

- Versasec partners: https://versasec.com/company/partners

- How to get additional licenses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHmIBlFccM0



About vSEC:CMS S-Series

While most companies recognize the importance of two-factor authentication (2FA) of user identities, managing their 2FA implementations with proprietary solutions in-house can be time-consuming and costly. Versasec's cost-effective, easily implemented and intuitive vSEC:CMS removes the barriers to true identity and access management (IAM). Existing users and other interested parties interested in downloading an evaluation copy of vSEC:CMS S-Series Version 6.0 should visit the Versasec web site at https://versasec.com.



About Versasec

Versasec is the leading provider of state-of-the-art highly secure passwordless identity and access management solutions. With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec eases the deployment of physical and virtual smart cards for enterprises of any size. Versasec's solutions enable its customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials more cost effectively than other solutions on the market. Versasec maintains its mission of providing solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, coupled with first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec customers include HSBC, Tieto, Sandia National Labs, Hornbach, Daimler, Australia's Department of Defence, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Sweden, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.



Versasec's products and services can be purchased and delivered worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com.



Alan Ryan

+1 (508) 577-6635



https://versasec.com



