Poets Choice Publishing is Proud to Announce the Publication of GRACE ART: Poems and Paintings by Maryland’s 10th Poet Laureate

A new collection of poems by one of America’s leading poets featuring paintings created during “lockdown” during this past year of pandemic isolation, remarkable achievements on both counts.





"We hesitate to 'pigeonhole' these works, (think Klee, think Miro,) but we are convinced they require a larger audience than the family and friends who are lucky enough to own one of these pieces. It's not just a deserving use of her time, but what she has accomplished in facing the blank canvas as she has faced the blank page. How lucky we are to have this talented angel singing for us in the wilderness and letting her imagination play on the canvas with paint and image. All artists should be so, ambidextrous, so lucky." Annapolis, MD, April 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As stated by the publisher, Richard Harteis: "There are many individual ways to survive lockdown, but Grace Cavalier seems to have drawn from her inner resources to tap yet another vein in her artistic gold mine. Grace Cavaleri is the 10th Poet Laureate of Maryland, of course, so one would expect beautiful poems in her latest collection. But the surprise here is that she has created remarkable visual works to accompany her verbal magic. So the lucky reader is able to relish this additional pleasure in GRACE ART: Poems and Paintings."We hesitate to 'pigeonhole' these works, (think Klee, think Miro,) but we are convinced they require a larger audience than the family and friends who are lucky enough to own one of these pieces. It's not just a deserving use of her time, but what she has accomplished in facing the blank canvas as she has faced the blank page. How lucky we are to have this talented angel singing for us in the wilderness and letting her imagination play on the canvas with paint and image. All artists should be so, ambidextrous, so lucky."