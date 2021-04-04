Award-Winning Editor and Childress Ink Founder Kim Childress Contributes to DORD Magazine’s “Women’s Empowerment” Issue, March 2021





Additional DORD Magazine March highlights:



Original illustrations contributed by artist Victor Blake



Depression My Old Friend, A personal look at lifelong depression



Wake Up: The Hard Truth About Competition, A philosophical look at our relationship with competition



An in depth look at how the Hygge Interior Design trend can play a part in improving our relationship with ourselves and our space



Additional features contributed by Spencer Miller, Kevin Donavan, Don Busch and Dr. Alice Hamachek.



DORD is a mental health-based, literary magazine with a mission to educate, inform and de-stigmatize issues surrounding mental health. DORD was created to meet the ever-growing need for reader-focused content, offering education and healing, with hope and humor.



DORD shares stories of those who have struggled and overcome, with informative, relatable articles, with journalistic integrity and information from a wide array of professionals.



DORD Magazine focuses on mental health from a holistic perspective, offering language to express our unique stories.



To learn more, go to www.dordmagazine.com.



Contact Information

Diana Vilic, Founder, Publisher, Editor-in-Chief, DORD Magazine

dordmag@gmail.com, DORDMagazine.com

Kim Childress, Product Developer, Childress Ink ~ Ink-a-Dink

kim@childressink.com, ChildressInk.com



Contact: Diana Vilic, dordmag@gmail.com Caledonia, MI, April 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- DORD Magazine’s “Women’s Empowerment” Issue released March 30, 2021, with a focus on women entrepreneurs, including House of Wise founder Amanda Goetz; TikTok Influencer, Founder and Advocate, Bunny Barbie ; and contributions by Childress Ink founder Kim Childress.Additional DORD Magazine March highlights:Original illustrations contributed by artist Victor BlakeDepression My Old Friend, A personal look at lifelong depressionWake Up: The Hard Truth About Competition, A philosophical look at our relationship with competitionAn in depth look at how the Hygge Interior Design trend can play a part in improving our relationship with ourselves and our spaceAdditional features contributed by Spencer Miller, Kevin Donavan, Don Busch and Dr. Alice Hamachek.DORD is a mental health-based, literary magazine with a mission to educate, inform and de-stigmatize issues surrounding mental health. DORD was created to meet the ever-growing need for reader-focused content, offering education and healing, with hope and humor.DORD shares stories of those who have struggled and overcome, with informative, relatable articles, with journalistic integrity and information from a wide array of professionals.DORD Magazine focuses on mental health from a holistic perspective, offering language to express our unique stories.To learn more, go to www.dordmagazine.com.Contact InformationDiana Vilic, Founder, Publisher, Editor-in-Chief, DORD Magazinedordmag@gmail.com, DORDMagazine.comKim Childress, Product Developer, Childress Ink ~ Ink-a-Dinkkim@childressink.com, ChildressInk.comContact: Diana Vilic, dordmag@gmail.com