Award-Winning Editor and Childress Ink Founder Kim Childress Contributes to DORD Magazine’s “Women’s Empowerment” Issue, March 2021


Caledonia, MI, April 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DORD Magazine’s “Women’s Empowerment” Issue released March 30, 2021, with a focus on women entrepreneurs, including House of Wise founder Amanda Goetz; TikTok Influencer, Founder and Advocate, Bunny Barbie  ; and contributions by Childress Ink founder Kim Childress.

Additional DORD Magazine March highlights:

Original illustrations contributed by artist Victor Blake

Depression My Old Friend, A personal look at lifelong depression

Wake Up: The Hard Truth About Competition, A philosophical look at our relationship with competition

An in depth look at how the Hygge Interior Design trend can play a part in improving our relationship with ourselves and our space

Additional features contributed by Spencer Miller, Kevin Donavan, Don Busch and Dr. Alice Hamachek.

DORD is a mental health-based, literary magazine with a mission to educate, inform and de-stigmatize issues surrounding mental health. DORD was created to meet the ever-growing need for reader-focused content, offering education and healing, with hope and humor.

DORD shares stories of those who have struggled and overcome, with informative, relatable articles, with journalistic integrity and information from a wide array of professionals.

DORD Magazine focuses on mental health from a holistic perspective, offering language to express our unique stories.

To learn more, go to www.dordmagazine.com.

Contact Information
Diana Vilic, Founder, Publisher, Editor-in-Chief, DORD Magazine
dordmag@gmail.com, DORDMagazine.com
Kim Childress, Product Developer, Childress Ink ~ Ink-a-Dink
kim@childressink.com, ChildressInk.com

Contact: Diana Vilic, dordmag@gmail.com
Contact Information
Childress Ink, LLC
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
Contact
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr. SE
Caledonia, MI 49316

