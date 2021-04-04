Award-Winning Editor and Childress Ink Founder Kim Childress Contributes to DORD Magazine’s “Women’s Empowerment” Issue, March 2021

Caledonia, MI, April 04, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- DORD Magazine’s “Women’s Empowerment” Issue released March 30, 2021, with a focus on women entrepreneurs, including House of Wise founder Amanda Goetz; TikTok Influencer, Founder and Advocate, Bunny Barbie
; and contributions by Childress Ink founder Kim Childress.
Additional DORD Magazine March highlights:
Original illustrations contributed by artist Victor Blake
Depression My Old Friend, A personal look at lifelong depression
Wake Up: The Hard Truth About Competition, A philosophical look at our relationship with competition
An in depth look at how the Hygge Interior Design trend can play a part in improving our relationship with ourselves and our space
Additional features contributed by Spencer Miller, Kevin Donavan, Don Busch and Dr. Alice Hamachek.
DORD is a mental health-based, literary magazine with a mission to educate, inform and de-stigmatize issues surrounding mental health. DORD was created to meet the ever-growing need for reader-focused content, offering education and healing, with hope and humor.
DORD shares stories of those who have struggled and overcome, with informative, relatable articles, with journalistic integrity and information from a wide array of professionals.
DORD Magazine focuses on mental health from a holistic perspective, offering language to express our unique stories.
To learn more, go to www.dordmagazine.com.
Contact Information
Diana Vilic, Founder, Publisher, Editor-in-Chief, DORD Magazine
dordmag@gmail.com, DORDMagazine.com
Kim Childress, Product Developer, Childress Ink ~ Ink-a-Dink
kim@childressink.com, ChildressInk.com
