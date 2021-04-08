

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Press Kits Executives & Employees Awards Vital Essentials Press Release

Receive press releases from Vital Essentials: By Email RSS Feeds: Carnivore Meat Company Unveils Newest Flavor in Vital Cat Freeze-Dried Food

Carnivore Meat Company, the maker of raw freeze-dried and frozen food for dogs and cats, is announcing a brand new protein source has been added to their Vital Cat line: Pork. Pork Dinner Patties and Mini Nibs join four other single-source protein varieties of raw freeze-dried cat food.





Vital Cat is a limited ingredient freeze-dried food, made with only fresh, whole animal protein to provide the essential nutrition that cats instinctively crave.



“All muscle meat is a good source of taurine, which cats require in their diet, because they’re not efficient at making their own,” commented animal nutritionist Dr. Richard Patton.



Pork is often used as a protein source for cats with sensitive stomachs and food sensitivities. “Pork is healthy for cats because it is a quality protein, high in essential amino acids needed by carnivores like the cat,” Patton says.



Vital Cat Pork offers a low-carb, freeze-dried alternative for pet parents to feed their cats; something that is healthy and unique for all palates. In addition to their Dinner Patties and Mini Nibs, Vital Cat also carries a variety of raw freeze-dried treats, snacks, toppers and frozen cat food.



“We’ve heard from many pet parents that there isn’t enough variety in the marketplace for cats and we wanted to change that landscape for the better,” said Carnivore Meat Company VP of Sales & Marketing Melissa Olson. “It can be tough to find something that suits a cat’s particular tastes and that’s why we want to provide more protein sources so they can find the perfect diet for their pet.”



The new Vital Cat Pork is available online and at leading specialty pet retailers nationwide.



About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage, Vital Essentials, Vital Cat and VE RAW BAR, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction, Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies (2019 & 2020) and Inc 5000 Midwest Fastest Growing Private Companies. Green Bay, WI, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Carnivore Meat Company, the maker of raw freeze-dried and frozen food for dogs and cats, is announcing a brand new protein source has been added to their Vital Cat line: Pork. Pork Dinner Patties and Mini Nibs join four other single-source protein varieties of raw freeze-dried cat food. Other protein options include chicken, duck, rabbit and turkey.Vital Cat is a limited ingredient freeze-dried food, made with only fresh, whole animal protein to provide the essential nutrition that cats instinctively crave.“All muscle meat is a good source of taurine, which cats require in their diet, because they’re not efficient at making their own,” commented animal nutritionist Dr. Richard Patton.Pork is often used as a protein source for cats with sensitive stomachs and food sensitivities. “Pork is healthy for cats because it is a quality protein, high in essential amino acids needed by carnivores like the cat,” Patton says.Vital Cat Pork offers a low-carb, freeze-dried alternative for pet parents to feed their cats; something that is healthy and unique for all palates. In addition to their Dinner Patties and Mini Nibs, Vital Cat also carries a variety of raw freeze-dried treats, snacks, toppers and frozen cat food.“We’ve heard from many pet parents that there isn’t enough variety in the marketplace for cats and we wanted to change that landscape for the better,” said Carnivore Meat Company VP of Sales & Marketing Melissa Olson. “It can be tough to find something that suits a cat’s particular tastes and that’s why we want to provide more protein sources so they can find the perfect diet for their pet.”The new Vital Cat Pork is available online and at leading specialty pet retailers nationwide.About Carnivore Meat CompanyCarnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage, Vital Essentials, Vital Cat and VE RAW BAR, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction, Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies (2019 & 2020) and Inc 5000 Midwest Fastest Growing Private Companies. Contact Information Vital Essentials

Melissa Olson

800-7430-322



www.vitalessentialsraw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Vital Essentials

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vital Essentials