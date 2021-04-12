PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
VLS Productions (Vintage Love Songs)

"Quintessence": New Album Daniel Roure 2021


Daniel Roure Delights Jazz Fans with Latest Release. Album Promises a Romantic Mix of Jazz and the French Language.

Paris, France, April 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jazz musician Daniel Roure is transporting listeners to the sidewalk cafes and lights of France with his latest album. “Quintessence” has all the jazz melodies fans will love paired with soulful lyrical content.

“Quintessence” features the talent of many musicians as well as the powerful voice of Daniel Roure. The sounds blend together to form romantic, smooth jazz melodies. All of this is overlaid with the amazing vocals of Daniel Roure. Each track is sung with a well-stamped voice, perfect diction, relaxation, and classic charm which is heard across the slow tempos. Jazz lovers will need to add this to their playlist, experiencing a new depth to jazz.

Daniel Roure was born in Marseille and is a singer, pianist and composer. His music is based on vintage love songs and French adaptations. Daniel released a successful album, “Le Temps D’un Jazz.” It garnered more 52 million streaming on Radio Pandora.

To listen to more of his music, or for interested parties to reach out to Daniel Roure for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show can make contact via the information provided below.

For more music by Daniel Roure, please visit:
http://www.danielroure.com/
Contact Information
VLS Productions (Vintage Love Songs)
Daniel Roure
0033 0664092561
Contact
vls-productions.com
Attached Files
"Quintessence" Review
Review by Serge Baudot Jazz Hot 2021
Filename: SergebaudotAnglaisQuintessence.pdf

