Almost 50 Organizations Pause to Give Life During Statewide Observance Honoring Organ, Tissue and Eye Donors and Their Families

Save and heal lives. Register as an organ, tissue and eye donor at DonateLifeKY.org or at a KY Circuit Court Clerks’ Office. Anyone with a Kentucky Drivers’ License or state ID can register as a donor regardless of age, health, gender or ethnic or racial background. Two million, or 60 percent of those eligible, have said “Yes” and registered as organ, tissue and eye donors on Kentucky’s Donor Registry. Louisville, KY, April 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Many different Donate Life partner organizations that participated in a statewide Donate Life Flag-raising ceremony and moment of silence on Monday, April 12 at 10:08 am. This event promoted the mission of organ, tissue and eye donation and honored organ, tissue and eye donors and their families.The Donate Life flag was first introduced in 2006. Since then it has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope, while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation. During the past 14 years, 50,000 Donate Life Flags have flown across America.Donate Life KY created the inaugural Pause to Give Life event in 2020 as a statewide observance to occur annually.“One donor can save eight lives and this event recognized the more than 108,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant. Of those patients, 1,000 are right here in Kentucky,” said Crysta McGee, Manager of Communications and Marketing, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. “We also honored the gift of life that donors and their families have made possible.”In KODA’s service area, there were more than 170 deceased organ donors, more than 500 tissue donors in 2020. More than 500 organs were transplanted, and many recipients received the gifts of life and hope with an organ transplant.Save and heal lives. Register as an organ, tissue and eye donor at DonateLifeKY.org or at a KY Circuit Court Clerks’ Office. Anyone with a Kentucky Drivers’ License or state ID can register as a donor regardless of age, health, gender or ethnic or racial background. Two million, or 60 percent of those eligible, have said “Yes” and registered as organ, tissue and eye donors on Kentucky’s Donor Registry.