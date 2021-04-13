Employee Excellence Drives Xcentric Forward

Press Releases Xcentric Mold and Engineering Press Release Share Blog

“Our employees’ customer-first mentality sustained Xcentric during the pandemic and positioned us for success post-pandemic,” said Matt McIntosh, CEO at Xcentric. “Their tireless effort allowed us to deliver on our promise to our customers and drive our business forward. With this, we’ve launched an Employee Spotlight campaign to recognize superior work and showcase our great employees to our customers.”



Since its founding in 1997, employees have always taken a customer-first approach to injection molding, CNC machining, and 3D printing. As part of the company-wide commitment to always deliver an Amazing Customer Experience, Xcentric is working to implement operational improvements and installing quality programs to seamlessly support customers in any global climate.



“Over the last year we have improved internal communications across departments to create greater visibility,” said John Sidorowicz, Director of Operations at Xcentric. “This increase in transparency has helped us to place even more focus on individual projects to ensure the highest quality and quickest turnaround for our customers.”



Additional improvements include optimizing agile manufacturing processes, utilizing digital systems, and transparent communications.



Operational Excellence and Efficiencies

Agile Practices to Quickly Scale Rapid Manufacturing Services Agile manufacturing is the practice of using processes, tools, and training that enable employees to quickly respond to customer needs and market changes with the greatest amount of financial efficiency.



According to Tom Neill, Vice President of Operations at Xcentric, agile manufacturing played a key role in supporting customers’ diverse needs during the pandemic.



“We are optimizing our agile processes to deliver rapid manufacturing services that are more nimble, more responsive, and more capable of supporting our customers’ changing production requirements,” Neill said. “Employees have quickly adapted to new operational procedures and increased communications across departments to ensure everyone stayed aligned.”



Digital Systems

The pandemic revealed vulnerabilities in the global supply chain and showed us how easily we can become disconnected from suppliers and business partners. Xcentric’s digital systems are essential to connecting data and mitigating the risk of disruptions to the supply chain.



“Even though we have moved into the post-pandemic phase, logistics are still difficult to navigate. Teams are still scattered, and in-person meetings are still a novelty. Digital systems help us to connect data – from our mold designers and production technicians to assembly and shipping, to ensure a seamless transaction and optimal visibility for customers,” Neill said.



Communications

Communications is at the root of many success stories. For Xcentric, listening to customer feedback, implementing operational improvements, and installing quality programs to ensure on-time delivery is part of an on-going process to meet customers’ needs.



The pandemic of 2020 introduced disruption and chaos that many businesses are still working through. At Xcentric, employees set the standard for excellence in rapid manufacturing.



“Our employees’ continuous efforts to always deliver an Amazing Customer Experience is what sets us apart from other rapid prototyping companies,” McIntosh said. “Other companies can manufacture plastic parts. But they don’t have Xcentric’s employees. And that is the greatest differentiator and measure of excellence for our customers.”



About Xcentric Mold & Engineering

