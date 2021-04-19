Former US Marine Turned Crypto Millionaire Seth Maniscalco Featured in SHIFT Advanced Life Design Magazine

Press Releases Shift Magazine Press Release Share Blog

Crypto Wealth Coach Seth Maniscalco Featured on Cover of Veteran Owned SHIFT Advanced Life Design Magazine.





He became interested in investing early in his military days and when cryptocurrency gained traction, he became a top investor and analyst. Earning a Master's in Blockchain Technology, Seth started a private investment group and has created 60+ crypto millionaires.



He has been selected for the cover of veteran owned digital magazine SHIFT Advanced Life Design for his recognition as a top performer in the world of cryptocurrency.



Crypto has been hailed as an evolved financial product, but it still remains new territory for many. Seth provides coaching for people that are interested in exploring investment opportunities with crypto currency.



“I have been fortunate to have some sharp students who are truly coachable and willing to put ego aside and learn. The list of wins in our win column is too numerous to list. I would be lying if I didn’t say I am extremely proud for helping well over 50 of my students achieve the 2-comma club through crypto investing. Most importantly though, they have achieved, through hard work and direct application, the high paying skill of being an investor. This goes beyond just financial wins and is truly about the ability to have time freedom in their lives." – Seth Maniscalco, crypto and Blockchain investor and market analyst.



According to techjury.net, Bitcoin accounts for 6 billion dollars in transactions daily. Globally cryptocurrency users exceed 40 million people. As of 2020, the crypto market cap is over 265 billion dollars.



To find out more about cryptocurrency investment, reach out to Seth Maniscalco at www.cryptowealthcoach.com or connect with him on LinkedIn or Facebook.



You can read the most recent interview with Seth at www.shiftlifedesign.com.



Seth Maniscalco is a leading crypto analyst that teaches investment strategies and crypto portfolio building. He possesses a Master’s degree in Blockchain Technology and manages a private investor membership site.



Robert Garcia, SHIFT Magazine

www.shiftlifedesign.com:

Phone: 619-316-1856

Robert Garcia

619-316-1856



www.shiftlifedesign.com



