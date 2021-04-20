Alpha Serve Presents Azure Communication Services for Jira App

Press Releases Alpha Serve Press Release Share Blog

Alpha Serve is a leading software development company based in Ukraine and an experienced Atlassian Solution Partner. Since 2003, it has been providing tailored products for corporate customers that help them increase process excellence, create reliable project teams, and achieve their business targets. Mykolaiv, Ukraine, April 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Meet Azure Communication Services for Jira - a one-of-a-kind app that allows running video and voice meetings directly from Jira or Jira Service Management. It was developed by Alpha Serve and will take your connections with teammates, customers, and other stakeholders to a new level.Each business owner knows the true cost of poor communications. You cannot grow if your team lacks effective engagement and you can even lose your customers if they have to wait for an eternity before you address the issues. Fortunately, globalization and technological progress made it possible for people from different locations to connect more easily, and a number of new effective communication solutions like Microsoft Azure Communication Service appeared. It is the first fully managed cloud-based service that lets developers add voice, video, chat, and telephony to other apps.Alpha Serve went to even greater extremes and made the possibilities granted by the Azure Communication Service (ACS) available for Jira users. As a result, with Azure Communication Services for Jira, service desk and support teams can now easily communicate with worldwide users, customers, and colleagues. It will also be useful for remote teams as they will be able to work effectively together on a daily basis.With Azure Communication Services for Jira, you no longer need to look for additional tools to reach out to your customers. Start the audio or video calls directly while in Jira or Jira Service Management or schedule a conversation for a suitable date and time.The app lets service teams solve the problems faster as they can now contact customers directly from the Jira Service Desk ticket or Jira Software issue. It makes it possible to invite colleagues or experts to join meetings and track the communication history in comments. You can also share the screen with the persons on the other end for faster problem-solving.To make sure the Azure Communication Services for Jira is the right tool for you, try it for a month absolutely free. Just go to the Atlassian Marketplace to add the app.Alpha Serve is a leading software development company based in Ukraine and an experienced Atlassian Solution Partner. Since 2003, it has been providing tailored products for corporate customers that help them increase process excellence, create reliable project teams, and achieve their business targets. Contact Information Alpha Serve

