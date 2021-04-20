Go-Forth Account Manager Graduates from State’s Premier Technician Program

Press Releases Go-Forth Pest Control Press Release Share Blog

Go-Forth Pest Control, founded in 1959 in High Point, North Carolina has additional branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte, Raleigh, Columbia, SC and Richmond, VA. It is a third-generation, family-owned business. Go-Forth’s mission is to be people-focused in all they do, and by holding themselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, they will foster the growth of their team and their business. Go-Forth is committed to being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a Triad Fast 50 company, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Companies in America. For more information please visit Greensboro, NC, April 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Brandon Tilley, a tenured Account Manager at locally owned Go-Forth Pest Control, recently graduated from the NC Pest Management Association’s Premier Technician Program. The NCPMA Premier Technician Program is an 18-month, intensive, hands-on training program designed to recognize pest management technicians who strive to be experts in the industry.The program was an opportunity for Tilley and other vested pest control industry employees to come together and learn, discuss, and trade information to deepen their technical understanding of their trade and become leaders within their companies and the industry.The NCPMA Premier Technician Program was launched in the Fall of 2019 and Tilley is part of the inaugural class. Tilley has been working at Go-Forth Pest Control for almost 10 years.When asked, Go-Forth Pest Control CEO Chase Hazelwood gave his feelings about Brandon’s graduation. “The new Premier Technician Program is the perfect way for our team members to advance their careers to a new level. And, having our own Brandon Tilley as one of the very first graduates of the program aligns well with our company’s support of our employees in their efforts to become the most skilled technicians providing the highest level of service available in the industry today!” Hazelwood added, “We are extremely proud of Brandon and his commitment to growing his skills and knowledge while meanwhile continuing to be a leader at Go-Forth Pest Control.”Ben Kiefer, Structural Division Manager, expressed his feelings towards Tilly’s accomplishment. "We are proud to have Brandon on our team and have enjoyed congratulating him on graduating the Premier Technician Program. I know that Brandon's continuous quest for knowledge will constantly help us grow in the right direction as a company."Tilley says he decided to participate in this program to collaborate with the best of the best in the pest control industry. When asked how he felt on his graduation day, he said, “It feels awesome to graduate from such a high caliber program. I learned to train my thought process. This will ultimately give me the opportunity to observe a situation from all angles and see the bigger picture.”The North Carolina Pest Management Association (NCPMA) is a nonprofit, professional association dedicated to representing pest management professionals across North Carolina. For over 70 years, the North Carolina Pest Management Association (NCPMA) has served the state’s pest management industry, providing the public with the most up-to-date pest management information and education. Founded in 1952, NCPMA works to educate pest professionals statewide, represent and promote the pest management industry. NCPMA comprises more than 280 member companies representing more than 3,000 cardholding members and Go-Forth Pest Control is one of them.Go-Forth Pest Control, founded in 1959 in High Point, North Carolina has additional branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte, Raleigh, Columbia, SC and Richmond, VA. It is a third-generation, family-owned business. Go-Forth’s mission is to be people-focused in all they do, and by holding themselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, they will foster the growth of their team and their business. Go-Forth is committed to being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a Triad Fast 50 company, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Companies in America. For more information please visit http://Go-Forth.com Contact Information Go-Forth Pest Control

