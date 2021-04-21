PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Anil Uzun Talks About the Need for an Academy to Provide Startup Education for Young Investors


Anil Uzun will talk about the need for an educational initiative to provide free resources for the next generation of startup enthusiasts on Clubhouse on Tuesday, April 27, at 7:00pm.

London, United Kingdom, April 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun is an investor from London that has interest in emerging services in many fields. As a seasoned investor he shares his opinion and gives startup advice to younger investment enthusiasts for some time now. He has been talking about the need for an academy and he wanted to brainstorm with his fellow friends on the topic at Clubhouse.

“We need an educational initiative with the aim of fostering a wider understanding of startups that will be an open-access platform for the young people interested in startup investments,” he says.

Anil Uzun says, “I am talking about a competent team of educators, a comprehensive curriculum that can be easily accessible educational content to the people in the world. The so-called academy may be available on the Internet. The platform can provide one-stop-shop for relevant educational articles and videos. Also, the people can contribute as educators to tackle the challenge of startups and create a knowledge base for young investors, or the students can request topics they want to get educated on. There are a lot of ideas and I welcome the people to Clubhouse to talk about it.”

Who is Anil Uzun?

Anil Uzun is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has been appointed as the new Republic of Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to the United Kingdom. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset.
Contact Information
Anil Uzun Investment
Anil Uzun
+447506158486
Contact
https://aniluzun.com

