Refreshing the look of National Van Lines Trailers

For decades, there was a departure from featuring the logo representing National Van Lines on the trailer design history. Focusing more on the consumer, they want to make sure the brand is crisp, clear and upfront. It only makes sense to carry the overall brand through the most significant, most impactful promotional tool, the fleet of trailers and agent trucks. “I love the refreshed design and the prominent positioning of our logo. We’re excited about the many positive changes going on in the company and this is a public way to share with the world that it’s not just ‘business as usual’ at National Van Lines,” said Tim Helenthal, CEO of National Van Lines.



A new feature of the trailer design is the National Van Lines All-Star Driver Program. “Baseball cards” designed to boost our tenured, award-winning drivers. These cards will replace the standard “Drive for National” jargon you see on the back of current trailers and have become ubiquitous in the trucking industry.



They treat the drivers like superstars. They want a way to show all Household Goods drivers that they care about them and try to do it in a very visible way. “When I was a kid, we used to collect baseball cards with our favorite players. I wanted to bring this sense of fun into a critical part of our business - driver recruitment,” said Todd Gordon, Vice President of Marketing. He added, “When driving, I kept seeing the same thing on the back of every truck. Nothing made an impact. Nothing I saw would entice me to pick up the phone. I thought that something out-of-the-box might do a better job.”



About National Van Lines



Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or



History

Broadview, IL, April 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- National Van Lines is pleased to announce new designs for the National Van Lines fleet of trailers and agent trucks. The new designs are an updated, brand-forward presentation to engage our consumers. They began using the new look in April 2021 on three new 53-foot trailers.

Deidra Pierson

630.715.4496



www.nationalvanlines.com

