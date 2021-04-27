Anil Uzun Will Host a Podcast on Travel and Nutrition

Press Releases Anil Uzun Press Release Share Blog

Anil Uzun, an accomplished travel author, blogger and media personality, will host a podcast that will discuss travel and nutrition. Good Travel Nutrition Podcast by Anil Uzun will be launched on Friday, June 4, at 7:00 pm.





The podcast will be particularly for listeners who love to travel. Anil Uzun will talk about quick and easy ways to eat healthy as you travel. The episodes will be based on location travel such as what to eat at the airport, on the road, the street food options, dining out and dietary choices such as travelling vegan or gluten-free.



Anil Uzun says, “It is really hard to follow basic nutrition rules while travelling. In my podcast I want to show people how to look for healthy options, stick to proper portion sizes and have a balanced meal to keep healthy. I welcome all the people to listen to my Good Travel Nutrition Podcast.”



Who is Anil Uzun?



London, United Kingdom, April 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Contact Information Anil Uzun

+447788131270



https://aniluzun.net



