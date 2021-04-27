PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Anil Uzun Will Host a Podcast on Travel and Nutrition


Anil Uzun, an accomplished travel author, blogger and media personality, will host a podcast that will discuss travel and nutrition. Good Travel Nutrition Podcast by Anil Uzun will be launched on Friday, June 4, at 7:00 pm.

London, United Kingdom, April 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun says, “Travelling is not always kind to your diet. When travelling our priority is to see and experience places. Food is not the priority. I had a lot of questions from my readers on this subject and I decided to host a podcast on making smart eating choices for travellers.”

The podcast will be particularly for listeners who love to travel. Anil Uzun will talk about quick and easy ways to eat healthy as you travel. The episodes will be based on location travel such as what to eat at the airport, on the road, the street food options, dining out and dietary choices such as travelling vegan or gluten-free.

Anil Uzun says, “It is really hard to follow basic nutrition rules while travelling. In my podcast I want to show people how to look for healthy options, stick to proper portion sizes and have a balanced meal to keep healthy. I welcome all the people to listen to my Good Travel Nutrition Podcast.”

Who is Anil Uzun?

Anil Uzun is a travel enthusiast, and what he loves the most is to travel with his loved ones. In short, he loves to make the most out of life. Anil Uzun started traveling when he was very young. In 2007, he began to take notes of his trips and created a travel journal. He has been traveling all around the world for about 13 years.
