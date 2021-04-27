Press Releases Optician India Press Release Share Blog

The year gone by came up with unprecedented changes for the Eye Care Sector. Often the end is the start of a new beginning. Enter this New Year with a New and Perfect Vision with Optician India. Optician India Digital Edition Jan. - March, 2021 has come out in the public domain with a cover story on Stigmas, Myth, Movies & Spectacles covering a survey of consumers and interviews with Experts.





The cover Story "Stigmas, Myth, Movies and Spectacles" by Ms. Akshita Agrawal is an attempt at generating awareness to lift the barriers for first time spectacle users. The article features a consumer survey and interviews with Prof Monica Chaudhry, Sh Damanjot Singh and Nerdy Optometrist Ukti Vora who chats with Kristan Gross and Andrea Kirsten-Coleman from the Vision Impact Institute about their recent campaigns focusing on stigmas around wearing glasses and lack of awareness in her podcast.



International Personalities like Dr. Frank Eperjesi, EyeTools Uk & Mr. OB Malope, MD Visiontryst have contributed with their articles besides many leading Indian Personalities like Sh Jagannath N, Ms. Vibhinta Verma, Sh Damanjot Singh, etc.



To support and to receive the print edition, one can subscribe at https://bit.ly/OI-Subscribe



The Main Magazine and the Luxury Edition in Print were launched in print in 2015 and in Digital format in 2020. The Digital Luxury Supplement has attempted to be the first of its kind Luxury Eyewear related publication and covers articles and content from personalities like Dr Daniel Langer, CEO Equite, Dr Martina Olbert, meaning.global, Sh Sumit Datta, COO - GKB Opticals, Sh Abhay Gupta, CEO Luxury Connect, Ms. Debrupa Datta, etc.



Optician India Cover Story on Stigmas, Myth, Movies & Spectacles The cover Story "Stigmas, Myth, Movies and Spectacles" by Ms. Akshita Agrawal is an attempt at generating awareness to lift the barriers for first time spectacle users. The article features a consumer survey and interviews with Prof Monica Chaudhry, Sh Damanjot Singh and Nerdy Optometrist Ukti Vora.

