Vital Essentials Expands Product Reach to Puerto Rico with New Distributor Loyal Friends

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature’s Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Green Bay, WI, April 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Carnivore Meat Company has announced they have partnered with Loyal Friends to distribute their Vital Essentials and Vital Cat line of raw pet food and treats throughout Puerto Rico.Loyal Friends is a pet specialty distributor established in 1991 with two retail locations in Puerto Rico.“Loyal Friends commitment to carrying the finest independent pet products makes them an obvious choice to distribute our award-winning raw pet food and treats,” says Carnivore Meat Company National Sales Manager Joey Weichmann. “They've had rapid growth and it's incredible to expand into a marketplace as diverse as Puerto Rico.”Loyal Friends is owned by Jose Arias and his wife Yeidie Noy, who used their love of pets as an inspiration for their business. "Pet owners in Puerto Rico have become more aware of the importance of good nutrition for their pets and raw diets have become a great alternative for them,” says Arias. “It's amazing when pet owners learn the benefits of a raw diet such as healthier skin, higher energy levels and smaller stools.”Loyal Friends will be offering the full line of Vital Essentials and Vital Cat freeze-dried treats, toppers, food and VE RAW BAR.“Vital Essentials has fulfilled an empty niche in Puerto Rico as the only option for freeze-dried raw diets, not to mention the amazing snacks from the VE RAW BAR with its unique display,” Arias says. “Vital Essentials is here to stay as more specialty food stores and pet stores join us in having these amazing products for their clients.”Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, Carnivore Meat Company has been providing raw pet nutrition since 1968. Their Vital Essentials and Vital Cat lines are premier raw pet foods that feature real meat as the number one ingredient. "Working with Jose of Loyal Friends has been a great experience,” says Weichmann. “We are very excited to partner with them and to see them continue to grow in the months and years to come.”About Carnivore Meat CompanyCarnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature’s Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Contact Information Vital Essentials

