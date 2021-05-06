Nextel Telecommunications Brand to Become Publicly Traded Via SPAC Deal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L9tDZsCoVc Pompano Beach, FL, May 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In 2018 the iconic NEXTEL™ brand was relaunched and reintroduced to the untapped multi-billion dollar “Push to Talk Over Cellular” (POC) business cellular market.The new NEXTEL™ brand offers an array of high tech handheld and vehicular mounted devices for America’s business community and personal use. Whether it be the popular worldwide Push-To-Talk Over Cellular (POC) functionality, worldwide Push-To-Talk (PTT) with telephone capability, or worldwide Push-To-Talk with telephone & data, GPS based location tracking, or Point of Sale & Mobile workforce productivity, the new NEXTEL™ brand with its famous “Nextel Chirp™” instant talk button offers the features you need such as PC Dispatch Software, Group Connect & Private Connect Push-to-Talk functionality which can all be incorporated onto existing smartphones, devices, LMR and tablets.“We are thrilled that this beloved American iconic telecommunications brand with all its new 5G LTE and other emerging technologies is once again available to the business community as well as personal use. Our ultimate plan is to resign the 20 million former NEXTEL™ subscribers, to reopen 3000 NEXTEL™ brand new store front locations providing needed job opportunities and to once again become a company valued at $40 Billion Dollars. We are seeking to merge with a qualified special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) so we can achieve these goals. Our current NEXTEL™ licensee’s reps, and dealers are doing a great job throughout the USA but to ensure long term growth and stability we are seeking an appropriate partner," says Jeffrey Kaplan, Pres. of Nextel Mobile Worldwide Inc.About Nextel Mobile Worldwide Inc. www.NextelIsBack.comNextel Push-to-talk (POC) over cellular solutions enable customers to consolidate to a single device platform and deploy mobile applications to increase productivity and drive efficiency in the workforce.Please visit www.NextelCommunications.com to learn more about the new rebooted NEXTEL push to talk over cellular (POC) devices and plans.Please watch the new NEXTEL brand in action at: