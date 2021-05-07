Novaes Jiu Jitsu Academy Offers Selective Training for Students of All Levels

Press Releases Novaes Jiu Jitsu Academy Press Release Share Blog

Coming from the Jiu Jitsu legendary lineage of Jorge Pereira and Rickson Gracie, Alex founded an authentic Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy specializing in selective training through private classes, small group classes, adult and kids classes, competition team, and self-defense seminars.



The students, from all different backgrounds, come to train for a variety of reasons. Some come to learn self-defense, some to be part of a team, some to brush up on their training at Novaes Jiu Jitsu Academy is I get at least one hour during the week to center myself,” said Richard Herrera. “I get to separate the world and just focus on me and skills, some to build their practice, and some just to relieve stress. “The best part of taking my jiu jitsu to a new level.”



With an impressive collection of achievements, namely:



2020 San Diego International Open no Gi Champion, CA

2020 San Diego International Open Champion, CA

2019 World Championship no Gi Champion, CA

2019 World Championship Champion, CA

2018 World Championship Champion, CA

2018 San Diego International Open Gi Champion, CA

2010 American National Champion, CA

2008 World No Gi Championship (2nd place), CA

2003 National Championship (2nd place), CA

2003 BJJ Super Fight Champion, CA

2003 Rio de Janeiro State Championship (2nd place), Brazil



Alex uses his expertise to encourage and push his students to the next level of their practice in a fun, dynamic way.



“Even for veterans of other martial arts, learning the fundamentals of jiu-jitsu for self-defense can better prepare them for the kind of scenarios they may encounter in the real world,” said Alex. “Many martial arts, like kickboxing or karate, teach students how to strike and defend against an opponent, but they do so in a controlled environment with set rules and matched weight classes. While these disciplines may prepare students to become more capable fighters, they often ignore the difficulties of facing real world dangers.”



Thais Eliasen

774-319-0317



novaesjiujitsuacademy.com



