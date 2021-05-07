Russ Davis Wholesale Announces Leadership Changes



Russ Davis Wholesale, today, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the goal of positioning the organization to meet the needs created by a growing demand for fresh food.





Pat Miller: With long-term strategy and a focus on profitable growth as a priority, Pat will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).



Pat started his career in his family’s grocery store. He spent 7 years learning all about the retail business and found a passion for produce where he spent 13 years running the department. He came to work for RDW as a Retail Specialist and was quickly promoted to a Category Management position. Pat served as the Director of Procurement and Branch General Manager in Wadena, MN for several years. For the last 9 years he has held the VP title and has been a member of the Board of Directors.



Jerry Arne: Combining the efforts of category management and large customer relationship management, Jerry will be the Vice President of Business Partnerships.



Jerry spent 10 years in various roles at C.H. Robinson including supply chain sales, procurement and fresh produce sales. Following that he spent 5 years at Target gaining experience as a Produce Sourcing Lead and eventually Senior Buyer of Produce. Jerry joined Russ Davis as a Director of Sales for Wholesale and National Accounts in 2018.



Tyler Neu: Vice President of Retail Sales and will be responsible for managing their rapidly growing independent retail business.



Tyler Neu’s passion for produce started at a young age working on the fruit bagging lines for Russ Davis Wholesale. After college, he started his professional career with the company as a full time Category Manager. Tyler also spent several years working for two different sales and marketing agencies in the upper mid-west, which broadened his scope of the industry and marketplace. In December of 2015, he re-joined the organization as Director of Business Development.



Matt Gross: Vice President of Operations, will strategically align non-core business units with the overall company mission and maximize cost savings across the organization. Matt will be promoted to Vice President of Operations.



