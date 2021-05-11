New Capabilities, New Name: Quest Automated Services Now Quest EPC

Press Releases Quest EPC Press Release Share Blog

Established in 2013, Quest EPC (“EPC” stands for “engineering, procurement and construction”) offers a team of highly experienced industrial engineers, construction professionals, I&E technicians, and software experts who work closely with clients to meet their performance objectives. Originally focused on software and automation solutions, the company has evolved into a full-service provider that can design, construct, automate and monitor customer sites.



“Our new approach is proven to reduce cost, increase production and decrease financial liabilities, all while creating a safer working environment,” says Adam Cooper, CEO of Quest EPC. “Over the years, we continuously added highly skilled people to the team, which increased the number of client services we can offer. We can now offer our clients a true turnkey solution, which no company has been able to deliver before.”



Cooper says that Quest EPC’s all-in-one solution enables a faster-to-market approach for its customers.



“We will be able to transport and set up a standard tank battery facility within 15 days,” he says. “This new approach will drastically cut down on the amount of time it takes for a company to build a battery, and will provide our clients with an accurate AFE number that they can trust. For the first time, a customer will be able to see the entire battery built before purchasing the unit from Quest EPC.”



To support its growing client base in the Permian and Delaware Basins, Quest EPC recently upgraded to a 20,000-sq.-ft. facility on five acres along I-20 in Midland, Texas.



“Our goal is to deliver a standard plant that will cover eighty percent of all new facilities being built in the Permian Basin,” says Cooper. "These products will be available to our customers by the middle of 2021."



Jacob Martin, EVP

469-714-6055



https://questepc.com



