Anil Uzun Will Talk About the IATA Prediction on International Air Travel on YouTube

Anil Uzun will talk about the prediction of IATA on International Air Travel that is believed to not to be normal until 2024 on YouTube on May 14, at 7:00pm CET.





Anil Uzun says, “Everyone wants to travel in pre-COVID-19 terms. All of my neighbours want to book a holiday in Spain in August. But the breaking news from IATA disappointed me and many. According to an IATA survey from June, 55 percent said they don’t plan to travel in 2021. Concerns over job security and rising unemployment overcomes the need for leisure travel.”



IATA also advises domestic travel. Anil Uzun says, “International flights are largely closed because in many parts of the world infections are still rising. We need to be patient for the industry and the global economy to recover. In the meantime we can discover domestic travelling.”



Anil Uzun will talk about the prediction of IATA on International Air Travel that is believed to not to be normal until 2024 on YouTube on May 21, at 7:00pm CET.



Who is Anil Uzun?



Anil Uzun is a travel enthusiast, and what he loves the most is to travel with his loved ones. In short, he loves to make the most out of life. Anil Uzun started traveling when he was very young. In 2007, he began to take notes of his trips and created a travel journal. He has been traveling all around the world for about 13 years. London, United Kingdom, May 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Anil Uzun is a long time traveller and a climate warrior that has been travelling around the world for so many years. IATA has recently announced that the normalization progress on International Travel has been slower than expected and we may not travel “in normal terms” until 2024. Anil Uzun will explain what that means.Anil Uzun says, “Everyone wants to travel in pre-COVID-19 terms. All of my neighbours want to book a holiday in Spain in August. But the breaking news from IATA disappointed me and many. According to an IATA survey from June, 55 percent said they don’t plan to travel in 2021. Concerns over job security and rising unemployment overcomes the need for leisure travel.”IATA also advises domestic travel. Anil Uzun says, “International flights are largely closed because in many parts of the world infections are still rising. We need to be patient for the industry and the global economy to recover. In the meantime we can discover domestic travelling.”Anil Uzun will talk about the prediction of IATA on International Air Travel that is believed to not to be normal until 2024 on YouTube on May 21, at 7:00pm CET.Who is Anil Uzun?Anil Uzun is a travel enthusiast, and what he loves the most is to travel with his loved ones. In short, he loves to make the most out of life. Anil Uzun started traveling when he was very young. In 2007, he began to take notes of his trips and created a travel journal. He has been traveling all around the world for about 13 years.