Nao Group Set to Benefit from Post-Pandemic Expansion of Co-Working Sector Globally

Nao Group is set to benefit from the long-term positive effects COVID-19 is forecast to have on the coworking sector in the UK and globally.





Following a turbulent year for the global economy, the Company stands to benefit from the long-term positive effects COVID-19 inadvertently had in the coworking sector as changing attitudes to work and employment point towards flexible and remote working as a more productive and cost effective option. Research from University College London shows that 82% of employees around the globe hope to work remotely at least once a week after the pandemic. Numerous independent studies have also provided feedbacks referencing compulsory work-from-home or opting for a nearby co-working space becoming a significant eye-opener for many businesses of different scales and across different sectors, globally. These trends among others, stand to increase demand for vibrant coworking spaces such as those developed by Nao Group.



The Company focuses on promising yet underserved UK regions, creating spaces that are designed for agile working while also providing key networking opportunities. Having recently been acquired by the Asian backed investment group, Dragon Gate, Nao Group has announced plans to expand its network of coworking properties through strategic property acquisition and development projects.



In support of the Group’s outlook, Dragon Gate Director Wang Heng further comments:



“We hear a lot about the ‘new normal’ and coworking is right at the centre of that. As lockdown measures slowly ease, organisations of all sizes are looking for new ways to support their employees while reconsidering their approach to office space. Nao Group’s convenient and affordable coworking environments address this rapidly growing demand for shared workplaces, and we look forward to growing a stronger footprint in the UK and beyond, in the near future.”



About Nao Group

Nao Group is an international commercial property developer focused on creating coworking communities across the UK.



Concentrated on acquiring and developing prime real estate in rapidly developing regions, the Company has found success in the cultivation of vibrant coworking communities across London and beyond.



With an entrepreneurial management team and a strategy for global growth, Nao Group is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the growing office real estate development market.



About Dragon Gate Group

Panny Lawrence

+971563688800



www.naogroup.com



